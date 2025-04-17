City of Boston Releases Digital Equity Survey Results

Findings reflect residents have ample coverage of internet providers, access to devices, and digital skills while identifying gaps that exist for low-income families, returning citizens, and other constituencies.

The City of Boston’s Innovation and Technology Cabinet announced the results of the most recent digital equity assessment. Conducted in 2024 by the MassInc Polling Group (MPG), CTC Technology and Energy (CTC), and Health Resources in Action (HRiA) with support from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, the survey outlines Boston residents' ample access to digital devices while highlighting barriers they face to securing affordable, high quality internet access, access to computers and other devices, and the digital skills necessary to use these tools effectively.

“Making Boston a home for everyone includes empowering our neighbors in an evolving digital age,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am proud that our city is taking the steps to ensure that our communities have access to digital spaces and can build technological skills. I’m grateful to the Digital Equity Team for their initiative in understanding and addressing the needs of Boston residents.”

The survey has informed the City’s ongoing development of a Digital Equity Plan to address identified gaps with cost-effective and concrete strategies. The Innovation and Technology Cabinet plans to release the plan in the coming months, after receiving community feedback.

“Access to affordable internet and devices, and the skills to use them safely are the key to accessing opportunity,” said Santiago Garces, Chief Information Officer. “This assessment gives us a clear view of the remaining gaps to ensure all Bostonians can apply for jobs, access virtual medical care, pursue educational opportunities, and access government services efficiently. Progress in technology is progress for all.”

The survey addresses the three main elements of digital equity:

Internet access: Affordable, accessible, and reliable high-speed home internet service is available. Device access: Individuals have access to well-functioning devices and technical support. Digital literacy and skills: Individuals have digital skills to support their ability to meaningfully use the internet in their daily lives.

Survey results found that while the majority of respondents had home internet, some populations in Boston were less likely to have this access. Even when internet access is available, 24% of respondents expressed concerns about affordability and 25% reported frequent low connection speeds. 47% of respondents expressed interest in digital skills classes, if offered for free.

Seniors, veterans, public housing residents, and Latino residents were found to be the least likely to express confidence in their digital skills. Meanwhile, those in public housing, low-income households, recipients of government assistance, and formerly incarcerated individuals faced the greatest challenges with internet service and device access. Many of these respondent groups experienced overlap, belonging to more than one vulnerable population.

“There’s no substitute for great survey data when it comes to offering city leaders a clear picture of where digital equity gaps exist and what communities need,” said Steve Koczela, President of The MassINC Polling Group. “It’s a huge step toward making sure digital equity efforts are informed by data drawn from the everyday experiences of Boston residents.”

"Understanding and meeting the needs of our residents makes Boston a home for all," said Ashley Montgomery, Director for the Office of Returning Citizens. "Partnering with the Digital Equity Team has been incredibly valuable for the Office of Returning Citizens. Their consistent, biweekly engagement with our clients has provided crucial support—from setting up basic tools like email accounts to offering more advanced assistance for individuals returning from incarceration who may face challenges adapting to modern technology.”

“The survey results, focus groups, and interviews allow us to continue effective digital equity efforts,” said Brian Donoghue, Chief Digital Equity Officer. “These include expanding our free public Wi-Fi network to more transit-oriented neighborhood sites, providing residents with free refurbished devices, and digital literacy work with formerly incarcerated residents and residents living in public housing.”

Our digital equity assessment, data set, key takeaways, and recommendations can be viewed here. Feedback can be directed to digital.equity@boston.gov. Boston’s ongoing digital equity initiatives can be viewed at boston.gov/digitalequity.

