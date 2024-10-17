Affordable Homeownership Opportunities in Dorchester: Norfolk Phase I
30 & 38 Clarkson Street $400,000
These two-family homes have the look and feel of a triple-decker, and offer a rental opportunity to a qualified homebuyer. Both 30 Clarkson and 38 Clarkson have a 2-bedroom, one-bath rental unit on the first floor. At both addresses, the owner's unit is on the 2nd and third floors, and features 3-bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Both brand new homes have central AC, hardwood floors, landscaping, a paved driveway and a fenced in backyard, and washer/dryer hookups.
30 & 38 Clarkson are available to an income-eligible owner earning 80% of Area Median Income.
