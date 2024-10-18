Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce Exhibits at the NYC Wine and Food Festival

Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce

Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce will be a sponsor of the Wine and Food Festival’s Foodiecon. Tari was positioned among the 30 favorite hot sauces on Amazon.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicorp, the largest Peruvian consumer goods company with presence in Latin America, exhibits at the NYC Wine and Food Festival, which attracts approximately 48,000 fans each year. Alicorp will present with Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce, the brand of hot sauces designed exclusively for the American palate.We are also pleased to announce that Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce will be a sponsor of the Wine and Food Festival’s Foodiecon, which is set to take over Brooklyn’s Industry City, offering a unique gathering of the top digital content creators and food enthusiasts. This exciting event will immerse attendees in the dynamic world of food content creation, bringing the flavors of Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce to life in the most delicious way possible.FoodieCon presents an unparalleled opportunity to learn from some of the biggest social media food personalities while exploring the latest trends at the intersection of food, culture, and technology. From engaging panels and thought-provoking discussions to fun and interactive experiences, attendees of all ages will have a full day of exciting programming to enjoy.Tari is Alicorp's brand of sauces based on Peruvian Rocoto Peppers and Peruvian Amarillo Peppers. In just a few months of its launch, Tari was positioned among the 30 favorite hot sauces on Amazon and is in more than 800 retail stores in the country, such as Wegmans and Meijer.To create this sauce aimed to the American palate, Alicorp designed a mechanism to get closer and know the needs of U.S. consumers and thus, work to create the perfect flavorful hot sauce that contributes to the largest and most competitive market in the world.Entering the U.S. market reflects Alicorp's commitment to one of the most important markets in the world, its vision of leadership, and its contribution to the dissemination of Peruvian culture in the world.“Fifteen years ago, Tari started a flavor adventure through Peru, with the objective of connecting with our consumers and exploring the richness of homemade hot sauces. We are very proud of the product, which is very loved brand in Peru, and being able to participate in the NYC Wine and Food Festival opens doors to new partnerships to continue strengthening Tari's presence in the country.” comments Pamela Scarponi, International Business Director at Alicorp.The consumption and growth of the condiments and hot sauces market in the United States is constantly evolving. According to data provided by Circana, advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, this year the value of the condiments market is 25 billion dollars with a growth of 5%, and for hot sauces it is 1.1 billion dollars, growing up to 9%.Latino culture is an integral part of American life, influencing everything from sports and music to food. The impact of Latinos on the U.S. economy is undeniable, with Latino purchasing power soaring by 87% in the last decade, far outpacing the 51% growth among non-Hispanics. As this influence continues to grow, industry leaders need a reliable platform to exchange products, ideas, and market trends.We are thrilled to bring our delicious Peruvian Aji Peppers sauce to the prestigious NYC Wine and Food Festival, where food lovers from all over will have the chance to experience its unique flavor. With an unforgettable lineup of top chefs, mixologists, and culinary creators, along with exciting tastings, dinners, and live entertainment, this festival promises to be a culinary extravaganza like no other. We can’t wait to share this incredible experience with everyone!About Tari Peruvian Hot SauceTari is a new Peruvian Hot Sauce made from unique Peruvian peppers: Amarillo Pepper and Rocoto Pepper. Our hot sauce is authentic and flavorful. We use fresh ingredients and vegetables that we crush, maintaining the Andean tradition of the “batán” or grinding, which helps create the natural flavor of the ingredients. Tari is the leading Peruvian Hot Sauce with over 70% market share.

