CMS to allow Medicaid, CHIP coverage for IHS facilities, tribal communities 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Oct. 16 approved section 1115 demonstration amendments which will allow Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program coverage of traditional health care practices provided by Indian Health Service facilities, Tribal facilities and urban Indian organizations. The amendments will benefit tribal communities in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Oregon. Studies show that traditional health care practices can improve outcomes for patients with various conditions, including mental health and substance use disorders, CMS said.

