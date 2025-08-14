AHA podcast: How CommonSpirit Mercy Hospital Is Revolutionizing Rural Cardiac Care

Josh Neff, CEO of CommonSpirit Mercy Hospital, discusses a new cutting-edge communication platform that sends patient EKGs directly from the ambulance to the cardiologist in real time. Neff explains how this simple, affordable tool is cutting treatment times and saving lives in one of the nation’s most challenging regions for emergency cardiac care. LISTEN NOW

