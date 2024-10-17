NEBRASKA, October 17 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Joins Letter Requesting Biden Take Action Dealing with IV Fluid Shortage

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has joined a letter directed to President Joe Biden, asking for immediate action to address a shortage of intravenous (IV) and peritoneal dialysis solutions. Recommendations include working with the FDA to find appropriate and trusted international manufacturers, removing barriers for importation, and taking necessary steps to prevent price gouging. The moves, say the group of governors, are designed to “address a crisis that will certainly contribute to harm and potential deaths of Americans.”

The current shortage of IV solutions resulted from the closure of the Baxter International Plant in Marion, N.C. due to Hurricane Helene. That facility produces approximately 60% of IV solutions and peritoneal dialysis solutions used across the nation. The letter calls out the Biden Administration for failing to heed repeated warnings about reliance on foreign suppliers like China and India for pharmaceutical supplies and taking steps to address that situation, prior to the current shortage.

Baxter International is working to get IV products from other facilities, but in the meantime, the shortage has forced hospitals to postpone surgeries.

In addition to Gov. Pillen, the following governors have signed the letter to President Biden: Kristi Noem, South Dakota; Jeff Landry, Louisiana; Henry McMaster, South Carolina; and Mark Gordon, Wyoming.

A copy of the letter is included with this release.

10-17-2024_Joint-Letter-to-Biden-Admin-on-IV-Drug Shortage.pdf