OFP Announces 5 days of 40% Discount on 200K Instant Funding Accounts with 80% Profit Split

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OFP Funding - a leader Instant Funding Trading Prop Firm in providing capital to traders who wants instantly funded account without challenges or evaluations phase to pass - is pleased to announce an exciting new promotion offering 40% off its flagship product: the 200K funded trading account with a 80% profit split. This promotion is available starting Friday, October 18th, and will run until Tuesday, October 22nd, 23:55 CET.During the promotional period, users can secure a 200K funded account at a significantly reduced price by applying the discount code INSTANT200K at checkout.The promotion applies exclusively to the 200K funded accounts with a 3% daily drawdown and an 80% profit split. Users will have the flexibility to choose their preferred currency (USD, EUR, or GBP) and payout model (monthly, biweekly, or on-demand).Promotion Details:Dates: Friday, October 18th, to Tuesday, October 22nd, 23:55 CETDiscount: 40% off on 200K account with a 3% daily drawdown and 80% profit splitDiscount Code: INSTANT200KKey Features:1:100 leverageNo evaluation phase – instant access to capital80% profit share on earningsOFP aims to provide traders with a unique opportunity to trade with significant capital, helping them elevate their trading careers.By offering direct access to 200K in funding, OFP continues to stand out in the prop firm industry, delivering one of the most competitive funded accounts on the market.To benefit from this promotion, users must manually apply the INSTANT200K discount code at checkout. The discounted prices will not be visible on the general pricing page.Below is a breakdown of the new prices during the promotion:USD Account with monthly payouts:Original price $832.5, now $499.5EUR Account with monthly payouts:Original price €908, now €544.8GBP Account with monthly payouts:Original price £1,016.5, now £609.9USD Account with biweekly payouts:Original price $1,038.25, now $622.95EUR Account with biweekly payouts:Original price €1,135, now €681GBP Account with biweekly payouts:Original price £1,270.75, now £762.45USD Account with on-demand payouts:Original price $1,248.75, now $749.25EUR Account with on-demand payouts:Original price €1,362, now €817.2GBP Account with on-demand payouts:Original price £1,524.75, now £914.85OFP is an innovative prop trading firm offering traders the opportunity to trade with substantial capital without undergoing long and complex evaluation processes. By focusing on instant funding, competitive profit-sharing, and trader-friendly policies, OFP aims to empower traders worldwide to take control of their financial futures.For more information on the 40% discount promotion or to take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit www.ofpfunding.com

