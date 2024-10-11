Traders who want Instant Funding have only 5 days left to get a FREE Funded Account with OFP's BOGO Promotion

Buy One Get One Free Account Get 2 Instantly Funded Accounts at the price of one Take 2 Instantly Funded Accounts at the price of one

BOGO - Buy One Get One Offer by OFP Funding, the world's leading instant funding prop firm, is about to end in a few days.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OFP Funding, the world’s leading instant funding prop firm , is proud to announce an exceptional limited-time offer that traders won’t want to miss!For the next 4 days, OFP Funding is running an exciting "Buy One Get One Free" promotion (BOGO), giving traders the chance to receive an Extra Free account and double their trading capital at no extra cost.Until October the 14th at 11:55 PM CET, traders who purchase one instantly funded account will receive a second account for free, instantly increasing their capital without the hassle of challenges, evaluations, or drawn-out processes.With OFP Funding, traders can start trading immediately with real capital, no delays or obstacles—just pure trading power.This is an opportunity for traders looking to maximize their earning potential and grow their trading portfolios. They'll receive an additional account for free with the purchase of an eligible trading account, effectively doubling their capital with zero extra cost.Key Promotion Details:Start Date: Friday, October 4th, 2024End Date: Monday, October 14th, 2024 at 23:55 CETTraders will simply need to select the BOGO Offer from the special promo page on the OFP dashboard: https://client.ofpfunding.com/bundles Once they select the BOGO option, they'll see two accounts added to their cart—at the price of one—ready for checkout.OFP Offers two differents Options to choose from:BOGO OFFER #1: $50K Instantly Funded Allocation for just $399Buy a 25K account with 5% Drawdown, On-Demand Payout Model, 80% Profit Split and RECEIVE A FREE ACCOUNT OF 25K with 3% Drawdown, Monthly Payout Model, 80% Profit SplitBOGO OFFER #2: $100K Instantly Funded Allocation for just $788Buy a 50K account with 5% Drawdown, On-Demand Payout Model, 80% Profit Split and RECEIVE A FREE ACCOUNT OF 50K with 3% Drawdown, Monthly Payout Model, 80% Profit SplitOFP Offers the best conditions in the market and continues to set the standard for prop firms by offering instant funding solutions that empower traders to take control of their financial futures without unnecessary delays or restrictions.This limited-time BOGO promotion is designed to help traders expand their opportunities, giving them more capital to work with and greater flexibility to achieve success in the markets.Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to get double the capital and start trading with the freedom and support you deserve.For more information on this promotion or to get started, visit: https://client.ofpfunding.com/bundles

