ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 18-21) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 18-21), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Closures of Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and Loop 101 are scheduled. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads also closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed (expect ramp closures to start at 8 p.m. Friday). Detours: Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe to reach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers in the southeast Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure and reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley. Note: Broadway Road closed between 48th and 55th streets (over I-10) and 40th Street closed at I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21). For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound I-17 closed between Peoria Avenue and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for pavement sealing. The I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange (south of McDowell Road) will be closed. Note: Crews will reopen southbound I-17 in sections while the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday. Schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
- Northbound I-17 closed between the I-10 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Peoria Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 20) for pavement sealing. The I-10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange will be closed. Note: Crews will reopen northbound I-17 in sections while the pavement sealing work progresses on Sunday.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for bridge work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road and Raintree Drive closed. Detour: Traffic will detour along the northbound Loop 101 frontage road and re-enter the freeway at Pima Road. Consider other alternate routes.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st Avenue and 19th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for work zone setup and asphalt pavement removal. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 75th, 67th and 59th avenues closed. Detours: Drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road. Freeway traffic exiting at 51st Avenue will be the Beardsley frontage road. Expect delays and allow extra travel time.
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane during mostly overnight hours between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19); from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 20); and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for pavement improvements. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74 and off-ramp at Dove Valley Road closed Friday and Saturday nights. Southbound I-17 off- and on-ramps at Loop 303 closed Sunday night. Allow extra travel time.
- Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (Oct. 18-21) for pavement improvements. Allow extra travel time.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
