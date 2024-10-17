ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 18-21) - Phoenix Area

Westbound I-10 closed

between US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

and the I-17 “Split” interchange

near Sky Harbor Airport

from

10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Oct. 21) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads also closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed

(expect ramp closures to start at 8 p.m. Friday).

Detours

: Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe to reach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers in the southeast Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure and reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley.

Note

:

Broadway Road closed

between 48th and 55th streets (over I-10)

and

40th Street closed

at I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21). For more information visit

I10BroadwayCurve.com