Connecting jobseekers with South Australia’s fastest growing industries

Release date: 18/10/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government has released its Jobs and Skills Outlook 2024 – an annual publication highlighting the industries with the greatest current and future demand for skilled workers.

As detailed in the Outlook, skills development is required across a wide range of sectors for South Australia’s economy, with about 146,000 qualifications required to meet the state’s demand for skills over the next five years.

More than half of these qualifications are achievable through the state’s vocational education and training (VET) system.

The Jobs and Skills Outlook is one tool the Government uses to inform policy, direct investment, and help people match their learning with the qualifications and industries of highest demand.

Sectors forecast to experience the highest growth in demand include:

Health and care – is South Australia's largest employing industry, supporting an estimated 170,300 jobs and representing 17.9 per cent of total employment for the state. All health and care roles highlighted in the Outlook are listed as having a ‘strong’ level of future demand.

Construction – there are 77,300 construction industry workers in South Australia, representing 8.1 per cent of total employment. The delivery of new housing and major public infrastructure projects requires a healthy pipeline of skilled workers across construction management, trade and skilled labourer roles.

Defence and Manufacturing – South Australia’s manufacturing sector employs around 71,100 workers. Building local capability and transitioning to more hi-tech, automated and sustainable manufacturing processes will be vital to delivering on the major defence projects slated for our state.

Recognising the high demand for skilled workers with VET qualifications – and the volume of career opportunities coming online for local jobseekers – the State Government is funnelling its significant recent investment into the areas of high demand.

From the $2.3 billion dedicated by the State and Commonwealth Governments to fund South Australian skills and training initiatives over five years, more than $1.7 million has been awarded to the skills development projects through the latest round of Skill Shortage Solutions (SSS) grants.

Nine industry-led projects supported through the 2023-2024 round of SSS grants will upskill participants in occupations including construction (electricians, bricklayers, plumbers, flooring and sheet metal tradespeople), cookery, and hairdressing.

Each project has a focus on increasing workforce diversity, supporting women and First Nations people – as well as those not currently engaged in training or employment – onto promising career pathways.

For example, in the pilot Trading Futures project delivered by MEGT with $170,000, jobseekers recently released from prison are supported into sheet metal apprenticeships, which encompasses in-demand trades like structural steel and welding, metal fitting and machinist, and carpenter and joinery.

The other recipients of the 2023-24 projects were:

Hair and Beauty Industry Association – $304,200 – Cutting Edge Shift: Transforming Hairdressing and Barbering

TAFE SA – $302,000 – Professionalising Skills for Good Food in Aged Care

CEPU Electrical Division SA Branch – $282,296 – Women in Defence Pathways Program

Master Builders SA – $280,000 – Keeping Tradies on Track

MEGT Australia – $187,551 – Chef for Life

Floor Covering Institute of Australia – $120,000 – Career Pathways in Flooring Technology

National Fire Industry Association of Australia – $55,000 – Fire Protection Apprenticeship Program

To view the Jobs and Skills Outlook 2024, or to learn more about activities funded through the Skill Shortage Solutions grants program, visit skills.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The 2024 Jobs and Skills Outlook shows that over half of the qualifications South Australians are required to undertake in the next five years will be delivered by TAFE SA and other vocational education providers.

That’s why the State and Commonwealth Governments have committed unprecedented levels of funding towards bolstering our state’s VET sector – including a $2.3 billion joint investment through the National Skills Agreement.

The Skill Shortage Solutions grants are another way we’re partnering with industry to equip local people with the skills and qualifications required to engage in employment now, and for decades to come.

Attributable to MEGT State Manager for South Australia, Ja Turnbull

MEGT has been proudly creating workforce opportunities in South Australia for decades.

The Trading Futures program is another example of working alongside Skills SA/Department for Correctional Services to showcase the benefits of apprenticeships.

We look forward to supporting further growth for South Australian businesses, while at the same time helping future apprentices upskill and transition to the workforce.