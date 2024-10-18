TIBET: The 20th Anniversary Remaster by Spotted Peccary Fully Realizes An Iconic Artistic Journey

TIBET - 20th Anniversary Remaster by Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher, completely remastered and remixed for Dolby Atmos and Spatial audio. Cheryl Gallagher and Deborah Martin in traditional garb following their life-changing journey in Tibet. TIBET - 20th Anniversary Remaster on CD, in a 3-fold package.

Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher shared a life-changing journey to Tibet; their album has been remastered and remixed for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

In listening to the remastered & Atmos versions of this very special project, the music not only transported me back to the land and peoples, but it instilled in me the fact that I never really left.” — Deborah Martin

Spotted Peccary Music announced the release of TIBET - 20th Anniversary Remaster by Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher , completely remastered and remixed for Dolby Atmos and Spatial audio. The artists agree that the new formats finally present this iconic ambient-acoustic and electronic album as it was originally envisioned - as a total immersive experience of being in Tibet, the land above the clouds. TIBET - 20th Anniversary Remaster is available in physical and digital formats now, on SpottedPeccary.com, Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms: https://orcd.co/tibet-20th Tibet is a richly-textured and highly-emotive musical sojourn that takes the listener to the land above the clouds (as Tibet is known); 20 years later, the album remains a perfect choice for meditation, contemplation, deep listening and spiritual thought and practice. Martin and Gallagher (aka Madhavi Devi) have composed a work of beauty and majesty mixing traditional Tibetan percussion and Taos drums, harps and electronics with samples of authentic Tibetan prayers intoned by residents of this ruggedly awe-inspiring country.“We took a trip through Tibet to experience, first hand, the majesty, beauty and spirit of the ‘Land above the clouds,’ said Deborah and Cheryl shortly after their journey. “Our hope is that these musical impressions will take you, the listener, on the same journey that we experienced.”Now after 20 years, these eight original compositions have been realized in their fullest potential with the help of modern technology not available when the project was first released. Deborah states, “In listening to the remastered and Atmos versions of this very special project, I realized that the music not only transported me back to the land and peoples, but it instilled in me the fact that I never really left.” Cheryl adds: "TIBET was then and remains now a transcendent experience of remarkable personal growth and creative expression, an unforgettable experience of fire and ice, seamlessly combining the hellish uncertainty of life in Tibet with unfettered light filled bliss of said life in equal measures.”To truly recapture the essence of this project, Atmos mix engineer Todd Boston painstakingly reconstructed each track -- hand percussion, shakers, drums, bowls, harp, synth elements, live recordings, atmospherics -- and remixed the work for the Atmos immersive space. A stereo remaster was then completed finalizing the total audio presentation. The resulting experience is an amazing sonic portrayal of the feeling of being present in this tumultuous land at an auspicious moment in time.This is a deeply visceral experience of Tibet in all its authentic and stark rugged intensity, its cultural solidarity in difficult times and its dark paradoxes contrasting its ethereal remoteness and dramatic spiritual reflection.All songs written, composed and performed by Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher; produced by Howard Givens, Deborah Martin and Cheryl Gallagher. Mixed by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios, Encinitas, CA, and remastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios NW, Portland, OR. Immersive Mix by Todd Boston at Spatial Sound Studios, Portland, OR. Graphic design by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios NE. Tibet - 20th Anniversary Remaster is available for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. The CD version of Tibet (20th Anniversary Remaster), comes in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes all artwork, a 20 page full color booklet, with liner notes.Tibet - 20th Anniversary Remaster will be live streamed throughout the day on Spotted Peccary’s 24/7/365 streaming channel SPMLive.For artist interviews, reviews, or promotional requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via beth@spottedpeccary.comTracklist1. Palace 07:452. Glacier 06:533. Morning in Tibet 05:254. Essence 07:145. Seeker and Sought 07:056. Leaving Shigatze 05:147. Eklabatti 06:178. Procession 10:12LinksMusic Smartlink: https://orcd.co/tibet-20th Spotted Peccary Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/tibet-20th/ Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/album/tibet-20th-anniversary-remaster Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary About Deborah MartinA top-selling award-winning artist on the Spotted Peccary Music label, Deborah Martin continues pursuing her passion of exploring the depths of thematic composition through the process of creative layering of structured studio recorded compositions and live recordings of instruments, blending them into a world of ambient electronic expression. Her music sensibilities enable her to combine scenic melodies, rich symphonic sounds and rhythmic structures to recreate the delicate balance of life in its many surroundings. Deborah's releases include Under the Moon (SPM-0504), Deep Roots Hidden Water (SPM-0503), Ancient Power (SPM-9022), Convergence (SPM-9041), Anno Domini (SPM-9061), Between Worlds (SPM-9062), Etched Into Memory (EP) (SPM-0506), Eye of the Wizard (SPM-0505), Hemispherica Portalis (Portal of 1000 Years) (SPM-9063), The Silence Of Grace (SPM-9064), Chaos In Premonition [Firestimo Mutato] (SPM-9065), Into the Quiet (SPM-9066) and Kinishba (SPM-9067). https://deborahmartinmusic.com/ About Cheryl GallagherCheryl Gallagher, also known in the art and music worlds as Madhavi Devi, is a distinguished electronic musician, harpist, and visual artist whose work spans across several creative domains. Her artistic journey is deeply rooted in the fusion of sound and spirituality, producing an expansive body of work that resonates with themes of inner growth, meditative atmospheres, and cosmic exploration. Madhavi Devi’s music is characterized by its deep, ambient soundscapes that blend electronic and acoustic elements. Her compositions often incorporate the ethereal tones of the harp, layered with electronic synthesizers, to create immersive sonic environments that invite listeners into states of reflection and spiritual connection. Based in Austin, Texas, Madhavi Devi remains an influential figure in the ambient music and visual arts scenes. Cheryl’s releases on Spotted Peccary include Tibet, Source of Compassion, The Truth of Being, and The Celestial Expanse. For more information and to explore her extensive body of creative work, visit www.madhavidevi.com About Spotted Peccary MusicPortland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 38 years of excellence at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com

