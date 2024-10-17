North Dakota: Where Beauty Blooms Beyond the Badlands

Explore the Works of Local Artists and Makers this Fall at Markets and Galleries Across the State

As the leaves turn and the air crisps, North Dakota's stunning landscapes aren't the only places to find Legendary beauty. The state's vibrant artist and maker community thrives this October, offering a treasure trove of creativity to explore. October offers one last opportunity to check out seasonal markets and experience the heart of North Dakota's creative spirit at bustling markets, charming shops and galleries.

North Dakota welcomes visitors to explore the local businesses, shops, artisans, and markets highlighted below:

Beach, ND

Prairie Fire Pottery

Tama Smith’s Prairie Fire Pottery is a treasure trove of handcrafted pottery, featuring hundreds of bowls, serving dishes, mugs, and more, all ablaze with the warm hues reminiscent of the North Dakota Badlands. Each of these high-fire reduction pieces comes to life with Tama’s passion for the craft and her dedication to quality. Visitors can see how pieces are “thrown” and feel the intense heat radiating from the kiln as it reaches 2,400 degrees during a stop at her workshop.

Bismarck, ND

Meadowlark Mercantile

Meadowlark Mercantile was born from a desire to give local artists a new way to connect with an audience in Bismarck - through Art Vending Machines. Shoppers can unearth hidden gems, where vintage finds mingle with local art displayed in repurposed vending machines. It's a quirky shopping experience you won't soon forget! Art Vending Machines are refurbished to hold local art, thoughtfully chosen vintage and other creative and local items. Each machine features items that are tailored to the location, including pop up machines that have appeared at Dialectic Brewing, Carden Custom Framing, Northern Plains Dance, and West Acres Mall.

Nicole Gagner Artwork

The vibrant colors and expressive brushstrokes of Nicole Gagner’s oil paintings captivate art fans throughout the Midwest and beyond. She is known for her expressive hand, creating loose, flowy brushwork and a textural interplay of colors. Nicole’s work is inspired by textures, saturated colors, unique plays of light and form, and most importantly, her grandmother’s pickles. You can find her work in the Bismarck Downtown Art Cooperative and the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association.

North Dakota Council on the Arts

North Dakota boasts a thriving arts community, offering a diverse range of experiences from galleries and museums to live performances and public art installations. This month, North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) is exhibiting a collection of artworks depicting pioneer ways of life by Sabrina Hornung at the North Dakota State Capitol. Sabrina, a native North Dakotan, weaves together collage, photography, acrylics, and spray paint into her work which is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of those who blazed a trail across the prairie. The exhibit will be available through December 2024.

Fargo, ND

Fargo Makers Market

Immerse yourself in the Fargo Makers Market at Fargo Brewing Company on October 27 from 1-5 p.m. More than two dozen local makers will showcase their unique creations, from handcrafted jewelry to stunning paintings. Shoppers can fuel their artistic journey with delicious food and refreshing beverages from local businesses including Nova Eatery Fargo and Fargo Brewing Company.

Red River Market

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Red River Market with a final hurrah on October 26 starting at 10 a.m. The Market creates space for all to experience the joys of locally grown foods, cooking demonstrations, live performances and more. Shoppers will delight in a wide selection of produce, meats, bakery items, prepared foods, florals, beverages, pantry staples, household goods and more. Even pets are welcome to join the fun!

Jon Offutt, House of Mulciber

Witness the magic of molten glass transformed into breathtaking landscape vessels and ornaments by glassblower Jon Offutt, the "god of fire" himself - well, at least at his studio, House of Mulciber. Jon balances fire and gravity to make beautiful and functional vessels. The popular Dakota Horizons series is a must-see! His works can be found at Gallery 4, Ltd. and Reed & Taylor Antiques.

Grand Forks, ND

Badman Designs

David Badman, a renowned metalsmith and jewelry designer, has been a cornerstone of Grand Forks' downtown business scene since 1988. His studio, Bd, specializes in creating unique pieces of jewelry, home decor and more. Shoppers at the studio, can take in the creative process firsthand. With the holidays coming up, David has introduced a set of three new ornaments for 2024, Gold Frankincense & Myrrh, a perfect addition to trim a Christmas tree.

60th Anniversary Show: A Celebration of 60 Years of Creativity

Discover diverse artworks from local artists at the 6x6 show at the Arts Center in Jamestown. This year, the celebratory exhibition will showcase an open theme designed to encourage artistic interpretations that resonate with a wide audience, including school-age children. With no entry fee required, this is a great venture to get the kids out of the house for a unique glimpse into the creative narrative, spanning paintings, drawings, sculptures, and mixed media. The exhibition will run from November 7 to December 14.

Minot, ND

2024 Pride of Dakota Showcase

Known for unique, high-quality and a diverse range of North Dakota-made products, the Minot Pride of Dakota is a shopper’s paradise. Held annually, this year’s showcase is October 26 and 27 at the North Dakota State Fair Center. More than 100 vendors will feature gourmet food, art, crafts, jewelry, apparel, home goods and much more. The Pride of Dakota event series will continue in November and December with holiday events in Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck.

Koselig: The Cozy Shop

Koselig, a haven for all things cozy, offers a unique blend of Pride of Dakota products, homemade goods, and local finds. With 13 distinct booths and contributions from over 20 consignors, Koselig provides a diverse range of offerings such as Scandinavian-inspired items, North Dakota products, unique discoveries, and one-of-a-kind pieces. Additionally, the shop features a dedicated creative art studio space, catering to those seeking artistic expression.

Margie’s Art Glass Studio

At Margie's Art Glass Studio, in historic downtown Minot, shoppers will find everything from art supplies to handmade gifts alongside gourmet coffees and teas. Resident glass artist and owner Margie Bolton offers demonstrations, classes, and open lab nights, as well as appearances from guest artists to showcase their art.

This is just a taste of the artistic bounty as part of North Dakota’s welcoming and vibrant arts community. Discover a full spectrum of artists and makers waiting to be explored at https://www.ndtourism.com/arts.

