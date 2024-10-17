Submit Release
C.A. Resolves Ambiguity in Statute on Striking Dated Priors

A statute that discourages the use of a prior for enhancement purposes when the former conviction occurred more than five years earlier is ambiguous but should be interpreted to refer to a period that ends upon commission of the current offense and not when the conviction or sentencing takes place, Div. Three of this district’s Court of Appeal has held.

