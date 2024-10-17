C.A. Resolves Ambiguity in Statute on Striking Dated Priors

A statute that discourages the use of a prior for enhancement purposes when the former conviction occurred more than five years earlier is ambiguous but should be interpreted to refer to a period that ends upon commission of the current offense and not when the conviction or sentencing takes place, Div. Three of this district’s Court of Appeal has held.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.