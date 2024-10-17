West Pine Asset Management Is Rolling Out A New Strategy Called Ethereal Growth Accumulation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Pine 43 LLC (WP), an RIA designed to meet the needs of high net worth clients, family offices, and institutions. West Pine Asset Management is rolling out a new strategy called Ethereum growth accumulation that's available for their advisors and clients. The strategy aims to acquire ETH directly in portfolios and present holders with he ability to later stake their ETH for additional rewards. CEO Kevin Pellegrini shares "We are excited about promoting this new strategy and think there are many benefits to owning ETH directly versus in an ETF wrapper or separately managed account." West Pine 43 LLC and Interactive Brokers have a relationship agreement with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure that provides institutional grade qualified custody. West Pine Asset Management plans to continue to educate on crypto and the growth component exposure offers portfolios.West Pine Asset Management allows clients to own ETH directly in their brokerage accounts. CEO Kevin Pellegrini adds, "There are certain privileges privy to owning it directly versus owning it in a ETF wrapper or separately managed account. One is the ability to take possession of your ETH and to stake it for additional rewards." This comes at an opportune time just ahead of the Presidential election which could be next major catalyst for crypto. A trump would win surely add regulation which is bullish especially for alt coins. A more dovish fed and lower rates is also positive for risk assets. West Pine plans to continue to expand their internal strategies available to clients and advisors as well as their Discovered Managers Program. Their open architecture platform provides access to both traditional asset managers available at large firms as well as many of the more agile and emerging investment managers. Our goal is to utilize the solutions for helping to achieve whatever individual goals clients have. West Pine Asset Management's open-architecture platform provides access to both the traditional asset managers available at the large firms as well as many of the more agile and emerging investment managers. They also continue to add internal portfolio approaches that can be used by their advisors and clients.About West Pine 43 LLCWest Pine 43 LLC is a registered investment advisor offering full financial planning and asset management services to high net worth, corporate retirement plans, endowments, and charitable foundations. The firm's core principle is bringing value-added investments and financial planning to help its clients. For more info, please visit our website.Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where West Pine 43 LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by unless a client service agreement is in place.The commentary in the aforementioned websites reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints, and analyses of the West Pine 43 LLC employees who provide such comments and should not be regarded as a description of advisory services provided by West Pine 43 LLC. Nothing on these websites should be construed as, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or hold an interest in any security or investment product.The views reflected in the commentary are subject to change at any time without notice. West Pine 43 LLC manages its clients' accounts using a variety of investment techniques and strategies, which are not necessarily discussed in the commentary. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. To determine which investments may be appropriate for you, consult your financial advisor prior to investing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.