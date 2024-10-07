West Pine Asset Management & CEO Kevin Pellegrini Add Monday.com To Product Suite To Help Entrepreneurs

West Pine Asset Management & CEO Kevin Pellegrini Monday.com To Product Suite To Help Entrepreneurs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Pine 43 LLC (WP), a Registered Investment Advisor that does financial planning and asset management for a variety of customers including business owners, high net worth individuals, families and institutions. They recently announced the addition of Monday.com application to their existing suite of planning tools.Monday.com tool is easy to use for workload management software that scales with you and boosts team productivity. West Pine plans to incorporate it with their suite of products and resources for entrepreneurs and customers.According to In 2018, a study published in the Harvard Business Review, the average age of high-tech founders is in their early forties when they establish their companies.Founders may not be ready to sell for years, even decades so why not have a process in place early that can be helpful and make them more attractive to buyers. This will help with necessities required in an exit sale which include a business plan, profitability, management succession and financial reporting.When the founder is ready to explore a business sale, they can connect with their West Pine advisor and we can connect them to the right resources. One should have a team of banker, transactional attorney, CPA and financial advisor. The advisor will serve as the quarter back and communicate with the rest of the team to help ensure a comprehensive and advantageous outcome.CEO Kevin Pellegrini adds ""It's about preparation. When Mark Cuban sold his company to Yahoo.com, he already had a plan in place and worked with his Financial Advisor to execute upon completion and that worked out very well for him". Having affairs in order will put founders at the top of their game.West Pine 43 LLC:West Pine 43 LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor and work providing asset management and financial planning services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.