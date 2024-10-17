Brighter futures in Colorado begin with testing for lead exposure

Denver (Oct. 17, 2024): During National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, from October 20 - 26, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment encourages parents and health care providers to raise awareness about lead exposure, enabling brighter futures for Colorado’s children and communities.

“Parents and health care providers are the key players in ensuring at-risk children get tested for lead,” said Megan Snow, Manager of Colorado Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program. “The department is proud to support families, providers, and Colorado communities in keeping their loved ones safe and healthy.”

Lead exposure in children is associated with serious health effects, including developmental delays, learning difficulties, and behavioral issues. Children under age 3 are at higher risk because they spend most of their time on the floor or ground, breathing in or swallowing more dirt and dust than adults. When children swallow dirt that contains lead, it enters their blood and can affect their rapid growth and development.

Children living in older homes or in areas with environmental lead exposure are also at high risk. Medicaid, CHP+, and most private insurance cover the costs of blood lead testing for children under age 6. Because symptoms often are not apparent, a blood lead test is the best way to know if a child has been exposed to lead.

There are many ways to reduce a child’s exposure to lead. To protect families and communities across Colorado:

Get the facts: Learn about lead exposure, common lead hazards, and how to protect your family.

Get your child tested: Talk to your child’s health care provider about getting a blood lead test if you think your child may have been exposed.

Get your home tested: Hire a certified professional or risk assessor to check your home for lead-based paint or lead hazards to minimize your risk of exposure.

Over the past year, Colorado has:

Protected nearly 700,000 children in Colorado through the Test and Fix Water for Kids program.

Conducted in-home environmental investigations when a child’s blood lead level exceeds the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reference value.

Provided blood lead testing machines to communities with low testing rates and a high risk of lead exposure.

Developed and delivered a four-session webinar series for health care providers, designed to increase blood lead testing and reporting rates of primary care providers who serve Medicaid and at-risk patients.

Sent individualized information to Colorado Medicaid providers with practical tips on how to ensure at-risk children receive a blood lead test.

Hosted soilSHOPS with federal partners to test soil samples for lead and provide information on how to protect loved ones from lead exposure.

Supported more than 1,000 communities, schools, and businesses throughout the state to identify lead water service lines. When complete, water system customers will have accessible information about the locations of lead service lines and opportunities for replacement.

For more information and resources on lead and your health, visit CDPHE’s Learning about lead and your health page.

