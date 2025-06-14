Colorado public health officials confirm measles case, release locations for potential exposures in Boulder and Denver

Denver (June 13, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Boulder County Public Health, and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment have confirmed a case of measles in a Boulder County resident and are notifying members of the public of additional areas for potential measles exposures. The fully vaccinated adult recently traveled to Europe, where there are a large number of measles cases.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection. Breakthrough cases typically experience milder illness and are less likely to spread the virus to others.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. Locations will be updated, as necessary.



Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Market Building 1400 16th St. Denver, CO 80202 June 3-6 8 a.m. – 6:15 p.m. Through June 27 RTD Flatiron Flyer (Denver and Boulder) Exposure possible for travelers in both directions of bus route, morning and evening Tuesday, June 3 6:45 – 9:35 a.m. 4:05 – 7:15 p.m. Through June 24 Little Finch Coffee Shop 1490 16th St. Denver, CO 80202 Wednesday, June 4 Noon – 2:15 p.m. Through June 25 Whole Foods 1701 Wewatta St. Denver, CO 80202 Wednesday, June 4 Noon – 2:30 p.m. Through June 25 RTD Flatiron Flyer (Denver and Boulder) Exposure possible for travelers in both directions of bus route, morning and evening Thursday, June 5 6:45 – 9:35 a.m. 4:05 – 7:15 p.m. Through June 26 Little Finch Coffee Shop 1490 16th St. Denver, CO 80202 Thursday, June 5 Noon – 2:15 p.m. Through June 26 RTD Flatiron Flyer (Denver and Boulder) Exposure possible for travelers in both directions of bus route, morning and evening Friday, June 6 6:45 – 9:35 a.m. 4:05 – 7:15 p.m. Through June 27 Rosetta Hall 1109 Walnut St. Boulder, CO 80302 Friday, June 6 7:30 – 10:45 p.m. Through June 27

What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well:

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. If you were at any of these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

###