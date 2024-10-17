Madison County Disaster Recovery Center Reopens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Madison County has reopened after a temporary power outage on Oct. 16.
Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers. For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.
Center location:
Madison County
The Bridge Church
1135 US East 90
Madison, FL 32340
Open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
For the latest information about Hurricane Helene recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
