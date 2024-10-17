Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,609 in the last 365 days.

Madison County Disaster Recovery Center Reopens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Madison County has reopened after a temporary power outage on Oct. 16. 

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers. For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

Center location: 

Madison County
The Bridge Church
1135 US East 90
Madison, FL 32340
Open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

For the latest information about Hurricane Helene recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Madison County Disaster Recovery Center Reopens

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more