Roughly $130 Million from FEMA is Helping Georgians Jumpstart Their Recovery

ATLANTA – To date, FEMA has approved about $130 million in federal disaster assistance to more than 294,000 homeowners and renters in Georgia to help them recover from Hurricane Helene.

This assistance may include funds to help people with disaster damage to clean and sanitize their residence to make it safe, repair parts of their home and replace personal belongings damaged by the disaster, buy critical supplies like food, medicine and infant care items, and find a safe place to stay after the storm.

“FEMA is committed to continue working closely with the state and our federal partners to ensure Georgians have what they need to recover,” said Federal Coordinating Officer for Hurricane Helene efforts in Georgia, Kevin A. Wallace, Sr. “This milestone is just the beginning of the support we will provide to survivors in the weeks and months ahead. I encourage anyone with storm-related to damage to apply for FEMA assistance today and jumpstart their recovery.”

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at disasterassistance.gov. People can also call FEMA’s Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, download the FEMA app or visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply.

“This critical funding will not only aid in immediate recovery efforts, but will also help communities strengthen their resilience against future disasters,” said Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings. “We remain dedicated to working alongside our local partners to ensure that every dollar is utilized effectively to restore our affected communities."

FEMA opened the first Disaster Recovery Center to support Georgia survivors in Lowndes County on October 7, followed by centers in Coffee, Richmond and Washington counties, with more scheduled to open in the future. Additionally, more than 130 Disaster Survivor Assistance personnel are going door to door to help people apply. To ensure federal disaster assistance is accessible to everyone, both DisasterAssitance.gov and the recovery centers provide information in multiple languages, including American Sign Language at the centers. FEMA works with the state and county officials to choose Disaster Recovery Center locations that are accessible to people with disabilities and accessible by public transportation.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4830. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

