Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Haywood County

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is opening Friday, Oct. 18 in Waynesville (Haywood County) to assist North Carolina survivors who experienced loss from Helene.

The Haywood County DRC is located at:

Regional High Technical Center

112 Industrial Park Dr.

Waynesville, NC 28786

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday

A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral, or dental expenses.

Centers are already open in Asheville, Bakersville, Boone, Brevard, Hendersonville, Lenoir, Marion, and Sylva with additional centers scheduled to open in the coming days. To find those center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.