Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of Officer-Involved Shooting in Gambell

October 17, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ The Office of Special Prosecutions has completed its review of an officer-involved shooting from Aug. 16, 2024, involving Alaska State Troopers Jayson Christner and Colten Buie and Court Services Officer Sawyer Munson’s use of force against Vaughn Walunga, 46, in Gambell.

The review determined that Troopers Christner and Buie and CSO Munson were legally justified in their use of deadly force against Mr. Walunga, which occurred when Mr. Walunga fired a rifle from his front door as officers attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Mr. Walunga. 

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy, at (907) 269-6250 or erin.mccarthy@alaska.gov.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

