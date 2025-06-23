Attorney General Alliance Awards Alaska $100,000 Grant for Mental Health Campaign in the State

June 20, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ This week, the Attorney General Alliance (AGA) awarded the State of Alaska a $100,000 grant to be used for provider and community outreach to educate stakeholders, encourage mental health treatment, and decrease the stigma around seeking mental health services.

“Alaskans are strong and resilient people, and we want them to know and believe that seeking help does not change that,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. “A significant portion of this grant will be used for a statewide campaign that encourages people to seek help when they feel it’s needed without worry.”

The grant proposal, submitted to AGA in June 2025, recognizes that suicide and alcohol-related deaths in the State have risen significantly in the past decade. Despite this, the stigma surrounding behavioral health treatment can prevent those who need it from seeking help.

The grant also recognizes that “the State’s rural geography and disbursed population pose significant barriers to accessing behavioral health services, including limited access to education, public safety, internet access, phone service, electricity, and water. Transportation challenges for Alaskans living off the road system make challenges accessing services even more acute. Stigmatization of mental health conditions and those who seek treatment poses yet another barrier to accessing care and achieving better outcomes.”

In addition to the media campaign, the grant will also be used for provider workshops and stakeholder engagement.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.