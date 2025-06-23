Three Individuals Convicted of Felony Sex Crimes Against Minors in Anchorage

June 20, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Within the last two weeks, prosecutors in the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office have secured convictions for three individuals charged with felony sex crimes against minors.

Last week, Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Demitri Kalmakoff, 33, to serve thirty-seven (37) years with ten (10) years suspended to be followed by ten (10) years of felony probation and lifetime registration as a sex offender. Kalmakoff pled guilty on Feb. 7, 2025, to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and one count of sexual assault in the second degree, with an agreed-upon sentence pursuant to a plea agreement with the State. At sentencing, the victims both expressed the significant and traumatic impact these crimes had on their lives, including how it impacted their relationships with family, significant others, and their children. The convictions stem from conduct that occurred over the course of many years in several different locations in Alaska.

Last week, Judge Peter Ramgren sentenced Eloy Bautista, 60, to serve twenty (20) years with eight (8) years suspended to be followed by ten (10) years of felony probation and fifteen (15) years of sex offender registration. Bautista pled guilty on Feb. 4, 2025, to one count of sexual assault in the second degree, with an agreed-upon sentence pursuant to a plea agreement with the State. The conviction stems from conduct that occurred on April 12, 2020, and culminated in the defendant paying thousands of dollars to the victim’s family to get them to not report the crime.

This week, Judge Peter Ramgren accepted Tyre’e Pittman’s, 34, guilty plea to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2025, before Judge Ramgren. If the court accepts the agreed-upon plea agreement, Pittman will be sentenced to a composite sentence of fifty (50) years with ten (10) years suspended to be followed by fifteen years of felony probation and lifetime registration as a sex offender. Pittman is currently being held without bail by the Department of Corrections pending the November sentencing hearing.

