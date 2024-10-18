PAKS Gallery shows art by Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Nada Kelemenova at the art fair in Paris

Art by Kristina Brühler Artwork by Tanja Playner Art by Françoise AUGUSTINE

PARIS, FRANCE, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 18th to 20th October 2024 PAKS Gallery shows art of selected artists at the contemporary art fair in Carrousel du Louvre Paris. Selected works of art from paintings, sculptures, digital art, drawings, photography and mixed media will be on display.

In Paris PAKS Gallery shows art by Tanja Playner, who experiments with the perception and representation of her works. Split upper and lower bodies can often be seen in the works of art, placed perpendicularly, parallel or transversely to one another. PAKS Gallery and MOCAMAG Museum has exhibited her art in the year 2024.

Experimental art by Norwegian artist Tone Aaness will be on display in Paris. Her suitcase-painted artwork "I will look for you!" (2023) will be exhibited in the Carrousel du Louvre. In her works of art, Rebeccah Klodt from Minnesota deepens the sensitivity to the Nature and the moments of life through abstract language. Most works of art have no title and thus achieve personal communication with the viewer.

Artwork by Nada Kelemenova will also be on display in the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. Nada Kelemenova experiments with the techniques and representation of abstract art. Nature plays a major role in her artwork. In his thilogy „Ithaka“, artist Young-Sik Lee shows a journey through failure, stranding, despair, etc. to finally discover the giant within oneself. Theodore Robinson's drawings are exhibited in Paris. Theodore Robinson's works are known for his precise technique and subtle sense of light and shadow. Also on display are photographs by May-May Meyer. In her work, she turns to photography, which is associated with the artist's luminous inner strength.

Like as several artists in art history have approached the works of art of the old masters, the artist Anakha Nair approaches them in her depiction of the work of art "Mona Lisa from my strokes", which will be exhibited in Paris. Her Art was exhibited in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival time 2024. With her artwork, Natali Deus shows her artistic versatility and sensitive world of the artist. In Paris, graphic work with the nude as well as artworks in different styles by Natali Deus will be exhibited. The classical style with impressionistic features is also very close to the artist Caroline Anderson. Two of her works of art were selected for the exhibition in the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. Every stroke of hair and/or feathers in Deborah Lanphear's artwork is captured in detail through many colors. Her medium of choice is colored pencil on birch wood canvas. Her artwork “Mare and Her Colt” (2022) will be on display at the Carrousel du Louvre.

Paintings by Martha Cotes from Colombia are a testament to the vitality of life, inspired by nature's raw beauty. In her artwork Jacaranda Coloreada (2024) , which will be on display in Paris, one can sense proximity to Impressionism and especially Pointilism. Abstract expression can be seen in the artworks of Aleksandra Pomorisac from Croatia. Similar to Joan Mitchell, but also Kandinsky, she was inspired by music and brought her influences from music onto the canvas. The works of art of Francoise Augustine and Miro Frei are also exhibited in Paris. Semi-abstract landscapes, the ocean in the background, a ray of sunshine, the breath of the wind, animals... this is the world of the french artist Françoise AUGUSTINE. The creation of each work is for her an intimate foray into the discovery of what inhabits her and these emotions of the moment. In the serie "not my body" swiss artist Miro Frei has painted various human organs in the works of art. The non-color black forms the background. It emphasizes the existential character of his question. "In terms of the function of the organs, humans are born as unfinished creatures that are dependent on learning and human attention" - says Miro Frei. His artwork „head, heart, hand“ (2024) will be exhibited in Paris with the PAKS Gallery. The practice of an artist EJ Lee from USA consists of uncovering the complexities of the English Language through her poems from a dyslexic perspective. Her poems are written in phonetic English, thus engaging the viewers to struggle to read. This coded language plays with her ability to share deep emotions from afar. If the viewer is determined to decode the message, then they will be able to interpret the artwork at hand. In Paris, visitors will be able to explore the art of EJ Lee at the PAKS Gallery booth.

In the Carrousel du Louvre will exhibited the installation “Judith and Holofernes”by german artist Susanne Hessenthaler. A theme that has been treated in many different ways in art and literature. The artist was inspired by Artemisia Gentileschi's depiction in Rome. It is a symbolic legend that describes the Israelites' conflicts with other great empires. German artist Kristina Brühler draws inspiration from historical works of art and Renaissance sculptures. With her enthusiasm for still life and modern abstract art, she creates her own world.

The painting “Flourish” is exhibited by the PAKS Gallery at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris and represents natural growth – of body, mind and nature. The goal of the artist Kasimos (Konstantinos Symeon Kazakis) is to depict the emotional range of the human soul, usually by isolating a single emotion and subjectifying it as the main theme. In his current work, the line between affection and anguish is quite literally blurred. The artwork „Anguish and Affection“ can be seen at the PAKS Gallery booth at the Carrousel du Louvre Paris.

Art collectors are invited for Art Shopping in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris at the PAKS Gallery Booth D1 from 18 to 20 October 2024 to see art of the artists like Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Nada Kelemenova, Natali Deus, Young-Sik Lee, Susanne Hessenthaler, Tone Aaness, Jimmie Marler, Francoise Augustine, Miro Frei, Theodore Robinson, Helou Gabriel, Kristina Brühler, Aleksandra Pomorisac, Rick Lundsten, Future is EMZO, EJ Lee, Caroline Anderson, Martha Cotes, May-May Meijer, Deborah Lanphear, Anakha Nair, Kasimos and other selected artists.

