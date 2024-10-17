Air quality permits for review, published 10/17/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Linn County

Biospringer North America Corporation (BSNAC) – 940 60th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Project No. 24-297. BSNAC operates a yeast extract manufacturing plant in Cedar Rapids, IA. BSNAC has applied for a minor modification to two existing Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) sources. This modification is to merge two existing packaging lines to a single dust collector. This change will not result in an increase in the permitted particulate matter emissions from these packaging lines.