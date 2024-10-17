Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Make Awards Through the Florida Disaster Fund to Nonprofits Assisting with Storm Relief and School Districts Affected by Hurricane Milton

SARASOTA, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Tampa Bay to highlight Hope Florida and award $1,000,000 through the Florida Disaster Fund to support Hope Florida partners helping Floridians recover from the storms. These funds will be utilized by nonprofit organizations doing good work in storm-impacted communities.

These donations will support organizations serving hot meals and food to disaster-affected communities, help moms and children with immediate needs after disasters, and assist foster kids, families, individuals with unique abilities, and seniors. For a complete list of the organizations receiving funds, please see below:

Family Initiative

Operation BBQ Relief

Mercy Chefs

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee

All Faiths Food Bank

Our Daily Bread of Bradenton

Better Together

Greater Than The Storm

Clothes to Kids

A Door of Hope

Mothers Helping Mothers

Dream Center of Tampa

Bridge A Life

Twig

Family Support Services of SunCoast

Children’s Network of Hillsborough

Safe Children Coalition

Area Agency on Aging Pasco-Pinellas

Senior Connection Center, Serving Hendry, Tampa, Glades, and Hardee County

Area Agency on Aging Palm Beach/Treasure Coast

The Governor also spoke in Sarasota, where he announced the award of $100,000 from the Florida Disaster Fund to education foundations in the five counties directly impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Those counties are:

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Sarasota County

These funds will be used to provide resources to teachers, create new learning opportunities for students, and work to ensure every Floridian has the best chance for educational success in the wake of these storms.

This was also done previously following Hurricane Helene. To learn more click here.

“Today I was pleased to make awards from the Florida Disaster Fund totaling $1.5 million to nonprofits that are serving Floridians who were hurt by the storms and to education organizations helping to ensure that our schools are back in session,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Just one week after Hurricane Milton made landfall, all schools are open, power is restored, and communities are well on the road to recovery. Thank you to the linemen, volunteers, educators, and many others who helped make this feat possible.”

“Through the leadership of Governor and First Lady DeSantis, our state has been able to aide individuals impacted by the recent storms and get Floridians back on their feet. We wouldn’t be able to accomplish this without the support of our Hope Florida partners,” said Secretary Shevaun Harris. “It was amazing getting to see some of our strongest non-profit partners get recognized for their efforts this morning.”

“Florida has worked with Superintendents to meet their critical needs following Hurricane Milton and get all Florida students back in class just one week after the storm made landfall,” said Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. “School is the best place for students after a storm, and I am grateful to the Governor for his leadership and support in Hurricane Milton recovery efforts.”

The Activate Hope expansion deploys Hope Buses and Navigators to communities hit by disasters, such as those recently impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, to distribute critical supplies and provide recovery resources for residents and businesses.

In response to recent hurricanes, Hope Florida Buses have been made available to impacted residents at state resource sites, including Points of Distribution, State Business Recovery Centers, and Multi-Agency Resource Centers in the Tampa Bay and Big Bend regions. Hope Navigators and volunteers have provided service and assistance to more than 25,000 Floridians impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Floridians in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (833-GET-HOPE).

Organizations and individuals interested in joining Hope Florida’s CarePortal can also visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

Organizations and individuals interested in donating to the Florida Disaster Fund can text DISASTER to 20222 or visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org.

Also today, the governor announced an executive order amending Executive Order 24-212 – Emergency Management/Elections. The amended executive order, Executive Order (EO) 24-234, extends similar elections operations considerations to counties affected by Milton as did EO 24-212 to those affected by Helene.

