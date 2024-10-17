Paul Christensen Finds Support and Inclusion at Savers Thrift Sto...

Paul Christensen works at Savers Thrift Store in Commack on Long Island where he has become a key contributor to his team. His determination and hard work – and his employer’s willingness to consider the accommodations he needs to succeed – have combined to make a “win-win” for the employer and for Paul.

For many years, Paul attended Mill Neck Services’ day program where he volunteered throughout the community, gaining work skills and finding out what his interests were. Throughout his time there, he always told people he wanted to work, and in September 2019, he enrolled in OPWDD’s Employment Training Program (ETP). ETP helped him identify further what he enjoys and what he’s good at. Ultimately, it helped him find a position with an employer that would align with who he is. Paul completed the ETP exploration process in August 2021. Although the world was still in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, he remained positive as he began his job search in earnest, working with Mill Neck Services to maintain his job readiness skills and find a position. Paul was looking for an employer who would accept his wheelchair and communicate with him using American Sign Language and an iPad.

Paul and Mill Neck Services found what looked like a good fit at Savers. Working together, Paul, Mill Neck Services and Savers considered the tasks that Savers needed done and developed a position enabling Paul to do those tasks. Paul became an ETP Intern and started working one day a week, for five hours, his wages covered by New York State while he learned the job. His duties include being friendly and helpful to Savers customers, inspecting donated items to determine if they should be re-sold or discarded, pricing items, maintaining a clean workspace, identifying, disposing of or reorganizing items that collect on the sales floor, ensuring merchandise is displayed properly and following safety and loss prevention protocols.

As he learned all these job duties, Paul continued to prove himself an asset. He quickly became a standout employee, enjoyed and appreciated by his coworkers for his positivity and infectious charisma. In December 2023, Savers added a second day of work to Paul’s weekly schedule.

In February 2024, Paul officially ended his internship and became a Savers employee. He continues to receive positive feedback about his performance, attitude and attendance, not having missed a single day of work. In June, Paul increased his hours yet again, and he is now working three days a week, six and a half hours each day.

Paul says he plans to work full-time for Savers one day and stay there until he retires. His advice for anyone else who may want a job ─ “think positive, learn new things, be respectful, friendly and communicate.”

That strategy has certainly worked for Paul. Michael Lees, the Commack Store Manager and Paul’s direct supervisor, says Paul, “inspires us with his energy and spirit. Paul is productive, reliable and capable in his role as a book processor.” Lees adds, “Paul is no different than any other team member, and Savers is glad to have him on the job.”

Paul’s story, and this high praise, speaks to who Paul is – a reliable and determined person with a lot to offer his employer and his community. And it speaks to what can happen when an employer focuses on people’s strengths, rather than obstacles, and chooses to embrace inclusion.

