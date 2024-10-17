I-787 Environmental Study Released

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the public release of the draft Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study for the Interstate 787 corridor in Albany County. The study — a collaboration between the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) — aims to address transportation needs along the I-787 corridor, while reconnecting communities and enhancing access to the Hudson River waterfront.

Constructed in the 1960s, I-787 runs parallel to the Hudson River, and serves the cities of Albany and Watervliet, as well as the towns of Colonie and Menands, and the village of Green Island. The PEL study explores a number of options for the reconstruction of the I-787 corridor, proposes different quality of life enhancements for local residents and builds upon the 2018 Capital Region Transportation Council's I-787 Hudson Waterfront Corridor Study — which outlined various concepts and additional analysis needed to improve the corridor’s infrastructure — and identified opportunities to reconnect communities to the river and to each other.

“The Hudson River waterfront is one of the Capital Region’s greatest assets, and the construction of I-787 has taken away access to this natural wonder for generations,” Governor Hochul said. “This study prioritizes the New Yorkers who live and work near I-787 by seeking a more accessible waterfront for everyone and putting forward significant quality of life proposals that will transform their community for the better.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner, Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership we are reimagining existing infrastructure and working to reestablish connections within communities all across the state, including Albany – be they connections to neighboring communities, the waterfront, businesses or housing - that were separated when I-787 was originally constructed. The level of public interest and participation in reimagining the I-787 corridor has been invigorating and I look forward to the New York State Department of Transportation’s continued engagement with the community, which will directly inform the future of this corridor.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “Today’s draft study represents a collective, brighter vision for our Capital Region. Throughout this process, our community has been engaged and intimately involved at every stage. When we started this vision a few years ago, it ignited a desire in the Capital Region to see our full potential fulfilled in the form of a reconnected Hudson River waterfront. We are inching closer to that final design and concept, and I urge the public to continue making their voices heard. Together, we are charting a new future for our area that will right historic wrongs and create a new Capital Region for decades to come.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Feedback from our community members regarding the future of I-787 is essential. NYSDOT has scheduled an open house to allow for additional public feedback on the draft report. Throughout this process, NYSDOT has held numerous public engagement meetings understanding that the input from our residents is critical.”

City of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I want to thank the Governor, DOT and our legislative partners for their continued commitment to the Reimagine-787 study. As the Mayor of Albany, I am excited about the potential for this project to reconnect our city to its waterfront. I encourage our residents to have their voices be heard through public comment and engaging in this process. The feedback that you will provide on this project will help build the city we imagine is possible.”

City of Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel said, “I have seen a lot of community support for Reimagine 787 from Albany and Rensselaer residents and numerous civic groups. The ability for public access to the Historic Hudson River without bridge abutments, ramps and overhead roadways will brighten downtowns on both sides of the river while providing business opportunities, and still provide access to Interstate I-87 and I-90.”

Two open houses in downtown Albany — in July 2023 and May 2024 — were attended by hundreds of residents and stakeholders, and resulted in thousands of comments which informed the development of the Draft PEL Report. In addition, NYSDOT conducted dozens of smaller community open houses over the last year to ensure each stakeholder had an opportunity to be part of the process.

Public outreach will continue next week with an open house slated for Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first level of the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany. The program will include sharing details of the draft report as well as concepts for addressing transportation needs and enhancing community connections and waterfront access along the I-787 corridor. The “Reimagine I-787” study team will also be available at interactive stations to discuss these concepts, answer questions and collect feedback.

In addition to the main open house, NYSDOT will resume hosting small, community-focused events at the following locations:

The First Church in Albany: 110 North Pearl Street, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Albany Housing Authority: 200 South Pearl Street, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Howe Library: 105 Schuyler Street, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NYSDOT is committed to ensuring that all stakeholders have ample opportunity to learn about and provide input on the PEL study as it progresses. To learn more about the study, or to submit comments, please visit the study’s website at: 787.dot.ny.gov.