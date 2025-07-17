New $20M Semiconductor Lab at Stony Brook

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new, public-private partnership between Stony Brook University and onsemi, the largest U.S.-based manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, to construct a $20 million, state-of-the-art semiconductor research and development facility on the Stony Brook University campus. Silicon carbide is a key component of next-generation semiconductors and is vital to building more powerful, efficient and cleaner electric vehicles and energy infrastructure.

“The state-of-the-art research facility at Stony Brook University will be another step in our mission to reshore the semiconductor industry, strengthen our national security, and cement New York’s status as the chips capital of the United States,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in cutting-edge technology and world-class talent, we’re building a stronger, more resilient future for Long Island, and New York.”

onsemi Corporate Strategy Senior Vice President Dinesh Ramanathan said, “Advanced power semiconductors are at the core of enabling the widespread adoption of AI and electrification. This new center will play a key role in accelerating innovation in one of the most critical fields for these global megatrends. Aligned with Governor Hochul's vision, and in strong partnership with Stony Brook and Empire State Development, we are building a pipeline of skilled talent who will drive the next wave of breakthroughs in power semiconductors and pave the way for our sustainable future.”

As a result of the partnership, onsemi will invest $8 million to support the center’s operations, while Stony Brook University will invest $10 million in renovations and equipment. Empire State Development will support the new facility through a capital grant of up to $2 million recommended by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council.

Located in Stony Brook University’s Engineering Quad on its West campus, the new center will allow university research scientists, postdocs, graduate, and undergraduate students to study crystal growth, processing, and metrology with the goal of growing bigger, higher-quality silicon carbide crystals. This will reduce device costs, improve material quality and accelerate the adoption of SiC power electronics in high-performance, high-efficiency applications. Research performed at the center will support new discoveries that bolster New York State’s leadership in the semiconductor industry.

The new research facilities will be available to scientists and industry professionals through potential new consortium agreements to drive R&D in the growth, processing and metrology of silicon carbide crystals. Stony Brook will seek agreements with industrial entities such as crystal growers, equipment manufacturers, raw material suppliers, process modelers and others, as well academic and research laboratories. Through the agreements, they would be able to engage in the silicon carbide growth process directly to test their products and ideas. In turn, the work conducted would provide a training ground for students and professionals who will eventually form the workforce joining these industries, universities, and laboratories.Stony Brook University will also develop a curriculum for an undergraduate minor and a graduate master’s degree and certificate focused on silicon carbide and wide bandgap semiconductors.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Stony Brook University is at the center of key research initiatives at SUNY and is helping to move New York State and our entire nation forward. We are excited to help build the new center, which will be a catalyst to create the next generation of semiconductors. Governor Hochul has charged SUNY to be a leader in semiconductor research and development, and we appreciate her investment and support as we work to achieve that goal.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "This state-of-the-art research facility represents a significant step forward in securing America's semiconductor future while advancing New York's technology and clean energy leadership. By supporting groundbreaking silicon carbide research at Stony Brook University, we're investing in technologies that will power everything from electric vehicle charging networks to renewable energy storage systems. This partnership exemplifies how strategic state investments can drive innovation, create quality jobs, and position New York at the forefront of the global tech economy."

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Thanks to the steadfast support of Governor Hochul and state leaders, we are able to ensure Stony Brook University is at the cutting edge of research for the public good. Through private-public partnerships we are able to give our researchers and students the tools they need to make breakthroughs in science. From environmental science to medicine and from artificial intelligence to quantum, there are opportunities for faculty and students to unveil new discoveries.”

Stony Brook University Incoming President Andrea Goldsmith said, “This public-private partnership between onsemi, Stony Brook and Empire State Development provides tremendous opportunity for economic development and national security. As a technology entrepreneur and the founder of a fabless semiconductor startup, I am thrilled that Stony Brook is a key academic partner with onsemi, an industry leader in power semiconductors. This partnership places Stony Brook and New York State at the forefront of advancing power semiconductor technology while providing students hands-on research and practical opportunities as they prepare for leadership roles in high-skill, high-demand technology fields.”

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said, "Long Island has long been home to world-class research and technology companies, and the new center will further cement our region's reputation as an innovation powerhouse. This facility will not only advance critical semiconductor research but also create exciting career pathways for Long Island residents in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. We're building the foundation for sustained technological leadership that will benefit our communities, our workforce, and our regional economy for decades to come."

LIREDC Co-Chairs Linda Armyn, President & CEO at FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, President of Long Island University said, "The establishment of this research center marks an exciting milestone for Long Island's evolution into a premier technology destination. This facility will provide our students with hands-on experience in cutting-edge semiconductor research while creating the skilled workforce that innovative companies seek when choosing where to locate and grow. By linking world-class academic expertise with industry needs, this initiative positions Long Island at the forefront of the next generation of advanced manufacturing.”

The center will be led by Professor Michael Dudley, Department of Materials Science & Chemical Engineering. Professor Dudley and his team are leaders in SiC growth and metrology with more than 30 years of experience. Professor Balaji Raghothamachar, also experienced in SiC growth and metrology, and Professor and Department Chair Dilip Gersappe, with extensive experience in modeling of materials systems, will also be part of the center’s leadership team. The new center will initially house advanced equipment including furnaces, wafering and polishing equipment and metrology tools. The center is expected to be fully operational in early 2027.

Professor Michael Dudley said, “Since 1991, I have been involved in silicon carbide crystal growth and metrology, collaborating with major silicon carbide companies including onsemi. Much appreciation to onsemi for recognizing this and supporting the establishment of this innovative center at Stony Brook University. Thanks to the Provost for coming through with funds for equipment and renovation and thanks to Empire State Development for their support as well. As the Director, I believe this center will make an integral approach to crystal growth a reality. New ideas in silicon carbide crystal growth can be tested while students and professionals gain a comprehensive work experience in state-of-the-art semiconductor materials development. We look forward to partnering with companies, universities, and national labs in silicon carbide semiconductor technologies and workforce development.”

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said, “I thank Governor Hochul for bringing this investment and collaboration with Onsemi to Stony Brook University and for fostering a more economically sustainable region for our future generations. As one of New York's two flagship universities, Stony Brook continues to be at the forefront of tech research and will provide even more highly-skilled jobs and educational pathways that are essential for critical industries, from electric vehicles and smart grids to renewable energy systems and aerospace technology. I'm thrilled to support this initiative and look forward to getting shovels in the ground.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “This partnership helps Stony Brook continue to grow a reputation as one of the best universities in the world. Thank you to Governor Hochul for continuing these efforts and putting Suffolk County at the forefront of these important technologies and for choosing Suffolk County for this initiative.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay said, “I would like to thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to strengthening Long Island’s innovation economy. The new $20 million semiconductor research facility at Stony Brook University is an exciting investment in New York’s future. The partnership with onsemi is promising for the future of our regional job market, furthering Long Island’s ability to attract, train, and employ individuals for good paying jobs in the tech field. I’m proud to be the district representative of a University that is furthering energy advancements, and in that, creating a more sustainable future for all.”

Stony Brook University College of Engineering and Applied Sciences Dean Andrew Singer said, “At a moment when strengthening the nation’s semiconductor supply chain is both an economic and strategic imperative, this new center represents a tremendous opportunity. By advancing silicon-carbide crystal growth right here on Long Island, we are not only pushing the frontier of power-device technology but also helping secure domestic manufacturing capacity, creating high-skill jobs, and training the engineers who will keep the United States at the forefront of the global semiconductor landscape.”

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.

Stony Brook University is New York’s flagship university and No. 1 public university. It is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. With more than 26,000 students, more than 3,000 faculty members, more than 225,000 alumni, a premier academic healthcare system and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs, Stony Brook is a research-intensive distinguished center of innovation dedicated to addressing the world’s biggest challenges. The university embraces its mission to provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate and professional education of the highest quality, and is ranked as the #58 overall university and #26 among public universities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges listing. Fostering a commitment to academic research and intellectual endeavors, Stony Brook’s membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places it among the top 71 research institutions in North America. The university’s distinguished faculty have earned esteemed awards such as the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize, Fields Medal and the Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. Stony Brook has the responsibility of co-managing Brookhaven National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy — one of only eight universities with a role in running a national laboratory. In 2023, Stony Brook was named the anchor institution for The New York Climate Exchange on Governors Island in New York City. Providing economic growth for neighboring communities and the wider geographic region, the university totals an impressive $8.93 billion in increased economic output on Long Island. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stonybrooku/ and X @stonybrooku.

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.