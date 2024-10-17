U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Kevin Kiley for California’s 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Kevin Kiley to represent California’s Third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“We’re pleased to announce the U.S. Chamber’s endorsement of Congressman Kevin Kiley for California’s 3rd congressional district,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Kiley has been a champion for the business community and has taken a leading role in tackling the most important issues facing California businesses. Rep. Kiley has led bipartisan efforts to crack down on retail theft and has championed legislative solutions that cut red tape, reduce costs for businesses and consumers, and allow Californians to work. We are proud to stand with Congressman Kiley and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress.”

"I'm grateful to have the support of the U.S. Chamber in my campaign. Like the Chamber, I believe we need to create more opportunity for families and workers to thrive without the threat of punishing regulations and the inflation that holds our communities back,” said Rep. Kiley. “I look forward to working with local employers to create a prosperous future that all can share."

“Congressman Kevin Kiley has always been supportive of the local business community,” said Tom Indrieri, CEO of the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Kiley truly cares about Main Street businesses here in Placer County, and we appreciate his support of commonsense policies that cut red tape and make it easier for our businesses to grow and create jobs.”

##