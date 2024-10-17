U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Adrian Smith for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Adrian Smith to represent Nebraska’s Third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Adrian Smith in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District," said John Kirchner, Vice President with the US Chamber’s Regional Team. "Representative Smith has been a champion for small business, cutting taxes and burdensome regulations, and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We are proud to stand with him and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s members are on the frontlines of our economy – they are our nation’s employers, innovators, and entrepreneurs,” said Rep. Smith. “I am grateful to have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for my re-election and look forward to working with the Chamber in the next Congress to make permanent tax reform for American families and small businesses, to open markets and fair trade for Nebraska farmers and manufacturers, and to provide regulatory relief for agriculture and small business.”

##