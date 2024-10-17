NextCycle Michigan awards nearly $100,000 to projects diverting materials from landfills

New recycling drop-off centers, a system for repurposing electric vehicle batteries for portable power stations, and a program focused on electronic waste upcycling and computer repair classes: These are among the latest projects to earn recognition – and funding – through the NextCycle Michigan Fall Showcase.

A total of 14 teams faced a live audience of industry leaders, public sector decision-makers, potential partners, and prospective investors earlier this month at the Suburban Showplace Collection in Novi. They pitched ideas for diverting materials from landfills and advancing Michigan’s circular economy, with the chance to attract investors, win monetary awards, and generate publicity.

The showcase capped six months of coaching from business and industry experts through the NextCycle Michigan Accelerator Program.

NextCycle Michigan, funded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), advances initiatives that improve materials management and develop end markets for recycled materials in Michigan. The showcase highlighted projects to divert materials from landfills and instead repair, reuse, recycle, compost, or utilize those materials in recycled content products.

Teams were divided into two pitch groups: Intergovernmental Initiatives and Public-Private Partnerships (I2P3), focused on public sector projects; and Recycling Supply Chain (RSC), focused on material logistics, processing, and end-market projects. The winners included:

City of Holland : Best Pitch and People’s Choice Awards, I2P3 group – The city seeks to create a recycling drop-off center that includes a robust educational component to teach how to properly and actively participate in recycling. The $10,000 Best Pitch Award was sponsored by RRS.

The city seeks to create a recycling drop-off center that includes a robust educational component to teach how to properly and actively participate in recycling. The $10,000 Best Pitch Award was sponsored by RRS. Veolectra , Farmington Hills: Best Pitch Award, RSC group – The company is developing a system for repurposing electric vehicle battery packs and cells to create power for portable power stations. The $10,000 in-kind technical support Best Pitch Award was sponsored by the Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University.

The company is developing a system for repurposing electric vehicle battery packs and cells to create power for portable power stations. The $10,000 in-kind technical support Best Pitch Award was sponsored by the Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University. Resourceful Recycling , Chesaning: People’s Choice Award, RSC group – The company seeks to open a 24/7 public drop-off center to improve recycling access to rural residents and businesses in mid-Michigan.

The company seeks to open a 24/7 public drop-off center to improve recycling access to rural residents and businesses in mid-Michigan. Hendricks Foundation, Harper Woods: Community Impact Award – The foundation is expanding its e-waste upcycling program and computer repair classes to offer more Wayne County students the opportunity to develop skills and bridge the digital divide. The $1,000 Community Impact Award was sponsored by Speed-Tech Equipment.

Both People’s Choice awards of $2,500 each were sponsored by the Michigan Recycling Coalition and were voted on by the live audience.

In addition, EGLE Materials Management Division Assistant Director Julie Staveland announced $70,000 in Harvest Grant funding – $5,000 for each of the 14 teams that completed the accelerator program and pitched at the showcase. Funding can be used to continue advancing the teams’ circular initiatives.

“EGLE is proud to facilitate investment in our sustainable and prosperous shared future through initiatives like NextCycle Michigan,” Staveland said. “While four teams earned special recognition, every accelerator and showcase participant can celebrate a win for themselves and for our communities and state.”

Apply for the next cohort

Applications are open through Nov. 15 for a new NextCycle Michigan Accelerator Program cohort, seeking projects focused on organic material recovery and innovative technologies that improve recycling. Teams selected will participate in programming from January-June 2025.

Register to attend a virtual “Application Party” from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, for details and the opportunity to ask questions of program facilitators and talk with past team participants.

Learn more about the accelerator program and how to get involved at NextCycleMichigan.com.