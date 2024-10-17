Submit Release
Green arrow light installation at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ala Moana Park Drive

Posted on Oct 17, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of the installation of a right-turn green arrow traffic signal at the intersection of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ala Moana Park Drive, which will help improve the flow of traffic from Kamake‘e Street onto Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction. Turning right onto Ala Moana Boulevard on a red light currently is not permitted.

 

The installation of the light will require a roving, single-lane closure in either direction on Ala Moana Boulevard in the vicinity of Ala Moana Park Drive nightly from Oct. 22 through the morning of Oct. 24 from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

 

The right-turn green arrow signal will be installed on the southwest corner of the intersection. See picture below.

 

The new light will activate in sequence with the left-turn green arrow traffic signal for eastbound Ala Moana Boulevard to turn onto Kamake‘e Street. This will allow drivers on Kamakeʻe Street to turn right onto westbound Ala Moana Boulevard.

 

For a complete list of road work and lane closures on O‘ahu, go to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

 

