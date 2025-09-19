24/7 Lane closure at Waikoko Hairpin Turn completed

Main, News Posted on Sep 19, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that slope stabilization at the Waikoko Hairpin turn has been completed, and the required, round-the-clock closure of a single lane is over.

During the 24-hour closure, the contractor trimmed approximately 16,000 cubic yards of the hillside, installed 786 grouted soil nails and anchored wire mesh. Installation of of erosion control matting and resurfacing on the Kapaʻa bound lane below the slope was also accomplished. Inlet grate work and hydromulching, spraying a mixture of water, fiber mulch and tackifer on slopes to prevent soil erosion or foster revegetation. Seed fertilizer, or soil stabilizing polymers may also be applied with the hydromulch, will be scheduled at a later date to complete the project.

HDOT declared a traffic emergency zone for the area, pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5, which allows the department to expedite procurement and permitting to construct improvements that protect access to state highways.

For weekly lane closures on Kauaʻi visit our HDOT website https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

