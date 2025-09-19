Traffic to be alternated at night on Honoapi‘ilani Highway for striping work

Main, News Posted on Sep 18, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists that traffic will be alternated on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) for striping work overnight in Olowalu.

The one-lane closure will be near mile marker 14 and is scheduled for two nights Tuesday, Sept. 23 and Wednesday, Sept. 24. Work will begin both nights at 8:30 p.m. and will last until 3:30 the next morning, with the last closure ending on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Crews will be restriping the roadway so lanes in both directions can be shifted to accommodate the emergency work, as well as to prevent major lane closures during the emergency project.

HDOT designated the area as a traffic emergency zone in July (HRS 264-1.5) as the road near mile marker 14, just about half a mile south of Olowalu Village, is severely undermined. After the designation, crews moved barriers to keep traffic away from the roadway closest to the shoreline. Crews will now shift the lanes to stabilize the roadway embankment near the shoreline and shift lanes further mauka. Work includes paving and relocation of utility lines.

The emergency designation allows for expedited procurement and waives certain permitting requirements.

Crews will also be working on the makai shoulder of Honoapi‘ilani Highway from 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22 to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23. No lanes will be closed, although there will be lane shifts.

Further work on the project will be conducted during the day on the shoulder of the highway and is expected to last until January.

