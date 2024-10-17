Submit Release
ADOT honored for support of minority- and women-owned firms

PHOENIX – The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and its Arizona Minority Business Development Agency Business Center have honored the Arizona Department of Transportation’s work with minority- and women-owned businesses. 

For the ninth straight year, ADOT has been inducted into the Arizona Million Dollar Circle of Excellence, established in 2012 to recognize entities spending more than $1 million annually with minority- and women-owned businesses. ADOT awarded nearly $65 million to these businesses in 2023.

The honor, presented as part of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Business Diversity Summit, notes ADOT’s efforts in the area of supplier diversity.

Through its DBE Supportive Services program, which is part of the Business Engagement and Compliance Office, ADOT helps small businesses get certified as disadvantaged business enterprises, enhance their ability to get work on federal-aid transportation contracts and become self-sufficient in their respective industries. ADOT provides a variety of training programs and technical assistance, along with events such as the Oct. 22 ADOT DBE & Small Business Conference in Mesa.

To learn more about ADOT DBE Supportive Services, please visit azdot.gov/DBE.

