Story Built Homes to Host Communitywide Grand Opening and Fall Festival in Conroe

Grand Opening Event to Feature Food Trucks, Live Music, Family Activities, and More

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Story Built Homes is excited to announce its Grand Opening + Fall Festival event on Nov. 14, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at their corporate office in Conroe, celebrating the launch of Greater Houston’s newest custom homebuilding company. In collaboration with Fairway Independent Mortgage – South Shores Lending Group and Coton House Design , the festival is expected to attract over 500 guests including Houston-area real estate agents, industry professionals, local families, friends, and nearby residents.This family-friendly event will offer a wide array of entertainment, including local food trucks, boutique pop-up shops, lawn games, fall photo opportunities, giveaways, and more. Live music will be presented by country artist Trent Cowie, along with the father-son duo Patrick and Maverick Murphy. The event is free to attend and open to the entire community.“We're thrilled to connect with our neighbors in Montgomery County and celebrate the fall season while showcasing our new homes and designs,” said Chastity White, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Story Built Homes. “This festival is more than just a Grand Opening—it’s a chance to explore a curated selection of local vendors offering everything from leather goods, custom hats and t-shirts, and seasonal wreaths to massages, Botox injectables, and beyond. Whether you're interested in custom homebuilding or simply looking for a great way to spend the afternoon, there’s something here for everyone.”Event Details:• Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024• Time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.• Location: 14547 Lake Business Dr., Suite 104, Conroe, TX 77384Featured Activities:• Food Trucks serving a variety of cuisines• Children’s Entertainment including face painting and balloon art• Live Music by local artist Trent Cowie, along with father-son duo Patrick and Maverick Murphy• Cake Walk and Seasonal Dessert Stations including caramel apples• Cornhole and Lawn Games• Fall-Themed Photos featuring antique truck, haybales, and pumpkins• Boutique Pop-Up Shops• Custom Home Design Information from Story Built Homes and Coton House Design• Home Financing Information from Fairway Independent Mortgage – South Shores Lending Group

