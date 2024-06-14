Story Built Homes Announces a New Chapter in Custom Home Offerings in the Greater Houston Area
Story Built Homes recently announced its official launch, bringing an innovative approach to custom home building in Montgomery County and Greater Houston.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Story Built Homes recently announced its official launch, bringing an innovative approach to custom home building in Montgomery County and the Greater Houston area. With a commitment to crafting personalized living spaces that reflect the unique stories of their owners, Story Built Homes is redefining the concept of custom homebuilding.
Every team member at Story Built Homes plays a vital role in bringing the clients’ unique stories to life, from architects to designers to skilled craftsmen. Leading the charge is Chastity White, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. With decades of experience, White has driven significant revenue growth and market expansion throughout her career. She is supported by a seasoned leadership team, including C-suite executives Christopher Rasmussen, Randy Dawson, and Rachel Rost. The cohesive team at Story Built Homes, united by a passion for excellence and creativity, ensures that each home is a true reflection of its owners.
Story Built Homes is also proud to partner with Coton House, a team of native Houstonians and design professionals, for the builder’s interior design projects and custom builds. These experts manage all design projects under one roof, reflecting the buyer’s unique style and personality.
"We are thrilled to introduce a new chapter of custom home offerings to the Greater Houston area. Launching on my mom’s birthday made this milestone even more special” said White. "At Story Built Homes, we're dedicated to crafting unique homes by working closely with our clients, bringing their personalized visions to reality. We create exquisite spaces that exceed expectations, setting the scene for life's most precious memories. Every home has a story waiting to be told, and we'd be privileged to help write your new story today."
Story Built Homes has started construction in several new home communities in Montgomery County. Pricing and availability will be announced soon. Each neighborhood offers its own character and charm:
- Chapel Bend, located north of Old Montgomery, features expansive one- and two-acre lots with serene landscapes, providing a peaceful retreat from city life.
- The Harbor at Clear View Estates, nestled on the shores of Lake Conroe, offers charming three-story townhomes with endless recreational opportunities.
- French Quarter, a gated community on Lake Conroe, combines luxury and tranquility, featuring amenities such as an infinity pool and boat docks.
Additionally, Story Built Homes offers a Build On Your Lot program, empowering homeowners to create a private sanctuary on their chosen homesite. From high-quality materials to custom finishes, Story Built Homes works closely with clients to ensure complete satisfaction.
Story Built Homes – Where Every Home Has a Story. To learn more, visit StoryBuiltHomes.com.
About Story Built Homes
Story Built Homes is a premier custom home builder and remodeling company based in the Greater Houston area. We are dedicated to providing innovative residential design and construction solutions that enhance the quality of life for homeowners while preserving the unique charm and character of the local community. Our unique approach focuses on close collaboration with clients to fully understand their vision and create personalized spaces that meet their specific needs and preferences. Whether you are looking to build on your lot or design a custom home in one of our new home communities, Story Built Homes is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and personalized customer satisfaction. Every home has a story, and ours begins with you. Visit our website to learn more about our custom home designs and services: www.StoryBuiltHomes.com.
