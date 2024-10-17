New Mexico Office of the State Auditor Opens Applications for Small Local Public Body Assistance Program 

The New Mexico Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the small Local Public Body (sLPB) Assistance Program. This initiative is designed to support small entities across the state in navigating financial regulations, ensuring transparency, and promoting fiscal responsibility.

The assistance program offers a variety of services, including financial auditing, technical assistance, and training on best practices for managing public funds. The OSA aims to help them overcome challenges such as limited resources and staffing, which often make compliance difficult for smaller public bodies in New Mexico.

“Through this initiative, our local small Local Public Bodies are given the financial tools they need to preserve our water, nurture the land, honor our history, and build a strong bond to land and community.”

–State Auditor Joseph Maestas, PE, CFE

Legislators in Support of the Initiative:

Representative Tara Jaramillo (HD 38-Doña Ana, Sierra & Socorro):

“This program is a lifeline for our small public bodies, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to maintain transparency and fiscal responsibility. By investing in these entities, we are investing in these communities.”

Representative Joseph Sanchez (HD 40-Colfax, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel & Taos):

“Financial integrity is the cornerstone of public trust. The small Local Public Body Assistance Program empowers our local entities to uphold the highest standards of financial management, fostering a culture of accountability. This support helps these vital organizations protect our water and acequias, grow healthy food for our families and communities, and honor our local heritage.”

Community Stakeholders in Support of the Initiative:

Paula Garcia, Executive Director, NM Acequia Association:

“Small public bodies are serving vital roles in our rural communities with community development and natural resource management. This initiative builds capacity, strengthens financial oversight and supports equitable infrastructure investment in our state.”

Background on the Small Local Public Body Initiative:

The sLPB Initiative was launched in 2023 to address the unique challenges faced by smaller public entities including Acequia Associations, Land Grants, Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Associations, and other special districts that play a vital role in the daily lives of New Mexicans. The initiative has made significant strides in offering targeted support, resources, and guidance to improve financial reporting, enhance operational efficiencies, and foster accountability. By providing financial compliance, it’s helped to free up withheld capital outlay and allows for the pursuit of additional funding opportunities. Opening applications for assistance marks a significant milestone in these efforts and is expected to improve economic management for public bodies across New Mexico.

Application Process and Next Steps

The Small Local Public Body Assistance Program is now accepting applications from eligible entities. The OSA encourages all sLPBs in need of assistance to apply on its official website: https://www.osa.nm.gov/slpb/.

The OSA has executed three contracts with Independent Public Accountants to assist sLPBs with their reporting needs.

About the New Mexico Office of the State Auditor

The Office of the State Auditor is committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and excellence in government through auditing, financial reporting, and professional oversight. The OSA’s Small Local Public Body Initiative is one of many efforts to enhance public entities’ operational capabilities throughout New Mexico.

Please visit https://www.osa.nm.gov/

Media Contact

Dave Peña

Director of Policy

Office of the State Auditor

Phone: 505-396-0829

Email: david.pena@osa.nm.gov