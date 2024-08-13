State Auditor Road Show
General Learning Objectives
Attendees will be provided with a summary of changes to the 2024 audit rule, highlighting government operational impacts, audit procedural impacts and other changes to the state’s government audits. An overview of financial requirements for small local public bodies such as land grants, mutual domestic consumer water associations, acequias and other small local public bodies.
Road Show Schedule:
All classes are 1:30 – 4:30 pm
8/28/24-Las Cruces
9/10/24- Albuquerque
9/19/24- Clovis
9/25/24- Socorro
10/2/24- Farmington
General Overview of the Oﬃce of the State Auditor
Review 2024 Audit Rule Amendments
(50 minutes – Technical – Governmental Auditing)
Presenter: State Auditor Joseph Maestas
An overview of the OSA, its staffing and divisions, goals and challenges.
Learning objectives will focus on ensuring IPA’s and public entities have the necessary information to apply state regulation and law. This will include
how to apply Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) standards
of state and local governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Review of FY22 Findings and Internal Controls
(50 Minutes – Technical – Auditing/Governmental Auditing)
Presenter: David Craig, Director of Government Accountability
A focus on improving knowledge of common risk areas in governmental internal control structures, financial record-keeping, and reporting.
2024 Guidance for Small Local Public Bodies
(50 Minutes – Non- technical – Business Management & Organization)
Presenter: Manuel Luna, Small Local Public Body Coordinator
This guidance is designed to improve access to capital outlay for small local public
bodies, improve financial record keeping and reporting and provide IPAs with
information necessary to customize AUP engagements.
(Note: All sessions will conclude with a Q&A period)