State Auditor Road Show

All classes are 1:30 – 4:30 pm

Attendees will be provided with a summary of changes to the 2024 audit rule, highlighting government operational impacts, audit procedural impacts and other changes to the state’s government audits. An overview of financial requirements for small local public bodies such as land grants, mutual domestic consumer water associations, acequias and other small local public bodies.

General Overview of the Oﬃce of the State Auditor

Review 2024 Audit Rule Amendments

(50 minutes – Technical – Governmental Auditing)

Presenter: State Auditor Joseph Maestas

An overview of the OSA, its staffing and divisions, goals and challenges.

Learning objectives will focus on ensuring IPA’s and public entities have the necessary information to apply state regulation and law. This will include

how to apply Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) standards

of state and local governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Review of FY22 Findings and Internal Controls

(50 Minutes – Technical – Auditing/Governmental Auditing)

Presenter: David Craig, Director of Government Accountability

A focus on improving knowledge of common risk areas in governmental internal control structures, financial record-keeping, and reporting.

2024 Guidance for Small Local Public Bodies

(50 Minutes – Non- technical – Business Management & Organization)

Presenter: Manuel Luna, Small Local Public Body Coordinator

This guidance is designed to improve access to capital outlay for small local public

bodies, improve financial record keeping and reporting and provide IPAs with

information necessary to customize AUP engagements.

(Note: All sessions will conclude with a Q&A period)