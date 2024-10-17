CE: Enhancing judicial capabilities to support economic and social development

MACAU, October 17 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) must continually enhance its judicial capabilities, improve a variety of dispute resolution mechanisms, optimise its legal framework to support a business-friendly environment, and provide stronger judicial protection for economic and social development.

In his remarks in a speech delivered at a ceremony to mark the start of the 2024/2025 Judicial Year, Mr Ho said it was essential to: continue promoting innovation in the judicial system and its mechanisms; enhance the operational efficiency of judicial institutions; strengthen the professional competence and ethical standards of judicial personnel; crack down on the risk of judicial corruption; and ensure the quality of judicial work.

The Judicial Year ceremony was held at the Macao Cultural Centre. Other officials taking part in the ceremony included: the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; Acting President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Public Prosecutor-General, Mr Ip Son Sang; the President of the Independent Committee for the Nomination of Judges, Mr Lau Cheok Va; and the President of the Macau Lawyers Association, Mr Vong Hin Fai.

In his speech, Mr Ho noted that, over the past year, the judicial officers and legal professionals in the MSAR had made positive strides in their work within the field of law, showcasing their professional expertise and relentless efforts. They were playing a significant role in maintaining social order and safeguarding the rights of residents. Particularly in areas such as enhancing judicial efficiency, expanding regional judicial cooperation, and handling major cases, they had been achieving fresh success, and making outstanding contributions to the improvement of governance in the MSAR as well as in advancing implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle.

Safeguarding judicial fairness and promoting legal progress are unremitting pursuits of the MSAR Government. Since the MSAR’s establishment, the MSAR Government has consistently adhered to the principle of governing according to law; has respected and safeguarded judicial independence; has actively collaborated with judicial institutions; and has supported the enhancement of both ‘software’ and ‘hardware’ in the judiciary, said Mr Ho. The MSAR Government has also overseen completion of the recruitment, training, and appointment of judicial officers; promoted the development of mechanisms for judicial exchanges and cooperation; and strengthened cooperation with mainland and international judicial institutions, he added. The MSAR Government has also actively participated in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and provided strong legal safeguards for the continued prosperity and development of Macao.

During the current-term MSAR Government, there has been continuous deepening of judicial reform, improvement of legal systems, enhancement of legal credibility, and effort to listen to the demands and voices of all residents aiming to enhance justice and impartiality. Efforts have been concentrated on promoting judicial innovation and digital transformation, actively utilising new technologies and other methods to enhance judicial efficiency and ensuring that judicial work continues to advance.

The Chief Executive went on to say that with the changing internal and external environments and new challenges to be faced, the MSAR’s rule-of-law efforts and Macao’s judicial workers must continuously adapt to new circumstances, actively respond to the calls of the times, and bravely undertake their historical mission. President Xi Jinping emphasised that reform and rule of law are like respectively the two wings of a bird and the two wheels of a cart. He had called for effort to insist on advancing reforms under the rule of law and improving the rule of law through reforms. Therefore, the pace of deepening judicial reform must not cease, said Mr Ho.

The MSAR Government should continue to promote innovation in the judicial system and mechanisms, enhance the operational efficiency of judicial institutions, strengthen the professional competence and ethical standards of judicial personnel, crack down on risk of judicial corruption, and ensure the quality of judicial work, stated the Chief Executive.

In the context of globalisation, Macao’s legal system faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities, said Mr Ho. It was crucial to make full use of the advantages of the “One country, two systems” framework, actively engage in international legal affairs and legal exchanges, and enhance the international perspectives and professional capabilities of Macao’s pool of legal talent. This effort would not only contribute to increasing Macao’s influence on the international legal stage but also help Macao better integrate into the overall national development landscape, therefore supporting the establishment of mechanisms for Macao to play a more effective role in the country’s external opening-up, Mr Ho added.

Following Mr Ho’s speech, Ms Song, Mr Ip, and Mr Vong each gave a speech during the ceremony marking the start of the 2024/2025 Judicial Year.

Among the approximately 330 guests attending today’s event were leading officials of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR and leading officials of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR. Also present were other principal officials of the MSAR Government; members of the Executive Council; members respectively of the Independent Committee for the Nomination of Judges, the Judicial Council, and the Prosecutors Committee; magistrates of the courts and of the Public Prosecutions Office; members of the Legislative Assembly; other officials of the MSAR Government; and representatives from the legal-profession sector.