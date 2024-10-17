CBD COP16 Hub Session: Bringing trade and biodiversity data to support biodiversity and the Global Biodiversity Framework

Trade data, particularly for biodiversity-based products, is often scattered and not easily accessible. Reliable data and indicators are critical for assessing the socio-economic and environmental impacts of trade, and for supporting decision-making to meet biodiversity goals. This session will explore the types of trade-related data necessary to support the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and highlight relevant tools and initiatives. Key topics to be covered include: The Trade and Biodiversity (TraBio) statistical tool

SEI/JNCC’s Global Environmental Impacts of Consumption (GEIC) indicator

UNODC’s wildlife trafficking SDG indicator

Insights from the informal Working Group on Trade and Biodiversity Statistics

