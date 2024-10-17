Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Edwards To Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council

TEXAS, October 17 - October 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Mark Edwards, M.D. to the Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council for a term set to expire on August 31, 2025. The Council advises the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Legislature on research, diagnosis, treatment, and education related to pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.

Mark Edwards, M.D. of Sonora is the medical director of urgent care for the Shannon Clinic. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Physician Specialties Board of Certification in Urgent Care Medicine, fellow of the American Academy of Family Medicine, and a member of the Southern Medical Association. Additionally, he is an advisory board member for the Health Environmental Learning Program and president and trustee of the Lighthouse Community Church of Sonora. Edwards received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Medicine from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

