Governor announces “Breaking Bad Habits” anti-litter campaign – Heisenberg returns to New Mexico talking trash

​SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced an exciting new collaboration with Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston that resurrects Walter White—the iconic fictional “Breaking Bad” character—to help reduce litter in New Mexico.

The governor joined with state and city officials, Boys and Girls Club volunteers and others at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe to announce the statewide beautification campaign. The news conference included the premier of two new television ads directed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan and featuring Cranston as Walter White.

The ads—one 30 seconds and one 15 seconds—depict an exasperated Walter White picking up trash under a New Mexico desert sun and angrily tossing it into in a 55-gallon drum. The link to the Media Kit that includes video formats and stills is available here.

“Keep litter out of my territory,” the fictional White growls into the camera at the end of each ad while channeling “Heisenberg,” the mild-mannered chemistry teacher’s menacing alter-ego.

The “Breaking Bad Habits” promotional push also features billboards across the state, advertising on city buses in Albuquerque, social media ads, and t-shirts depicting a “Heisenberg” police sketch and the words “keep litter out of my territory.”

The campaign launch also includes a statewide fall cleanup challenge consisting of volunteers from 28 Santa Fe Public Schools, six Boys and Girls Clubs, 31 state agencies, five community-based organizations, and inmate work crews around the state.

A new website at www.breakingbadhabits.nm.gov will serve as the centerpiece of the ongoing campaign and provide a place where residents can report illegal dumping, sign up for a volunteer cleanup event, learn more about the initiative and more. Lujan Grisham also plans to ask state lawmakers to approve anti-litter and state beautification initiatives in the upcoming 2025 legislative session.

“New Mexico is the most beautiful state in the nation, but I’m saddened and disappointed by the amount of litter I see carelessly tossed along roadways, public parks and other places,” Lujan Grisham said. “It’s time for all of us to commit to Breaking Bad Habits and do our part to eliminate litter and preserve our great state’s spectacular beauty. I’m grateful to Bryan and Vince, who both love New Mexico, for returning to take part in this exciting and ambitious beautification campaign.”

Gilligan said he jumped at the opportunity to give back to a state that served as backdrop for “Breaking Bad” during an epic five-season run that resulted in 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including four Emmys for Bryan Cranston for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The production of the new “Breaking Bad Habits” commercials marked the first reunion of the cast and crew from the AMC series since the show’s 2013 finale.

“When the Governor’s Office approached me to make an anti-littering PSA, I immediately thought of all the stunning locations we used on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’,” Gilligan said. “One stood out in particular—To’hajiilee. It’s the place, 16 years ago, where the world got its introduction to Walter White. What a perfect spot to showcase the natural beauty of New Mexico.

“Hopefully, folks who see this commercial will take Walt’s hint and think twice before they toss their trash across our beautiful state,” Gilligan added. “Otherwise, Heisenberg just might come after them!”

Cranston lauded the irreverent nature of the new advertising campaign.

“Most public service campaigns work using common sense and empathy… that’s not what we did here!” Cranston said. “Walter White represents a certain threat in the message… but all in good fun. I love New Mexico. It is a naturally beautiful state – rich in culture. Let’s do what we can to keep it beautiful.”

During the 2024 Legislative Session, the New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) received a special appropriation of $2 million for a statewide beautification and litter reduction marketing campaign for FY25. This amount, combined with $500,000 from the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) and $500,000 from NMTD’s base budget, brings the total campaign budget to $3 million. These funds will be used for creative production and media buys through Spring 2025.