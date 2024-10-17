Integrating Literacy Through Map-Making with David Sobel

The Interdisciplinary Instruction team in the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to welcome David Sobel, educator and author of Mapmaking with Children, to Maine on Friday, Nov. 8 for an all-day workshop exploring the connections between map-making and literacy.

Map-making builds and strengthens the cognitive frameworks of reading, writing, and communicating by using symbols, structures, and perspectives analogous to grammar, punctuation, and composition. Whether mapping the relationships of their family members or the landmarks in their neighborhood, kids use maps to bring order to their world, create meaning out of their experiences, and share their knowledge with others.

This workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Steele House in Rockland, Maine. It is free to all Maine educators. Limited in-person spots are available and will be filled, as people sign up. People can also participate virtually via Zoom, and the workshop will be recorded and shared with educators. Contact hours are available to participants.

To register for this event, please use this link.

If you have any questions about this workshop, please contact Kathy Bertini at Kathy.Bertini@maine.gov or Heather Martin at Heather.Martin@maine.gov.

This workshop is the second of four presented by the Interdisciplinary Team on the topic of Integrating Literacy through Applied Learning. All events are available in person and virtually. The remaining workshops are listed below:

December 12, 2024, 8 a.m.-noon: “Integrating Literacy through Background Knowledge” with Josie Cameron at the Wells Conference Center, 169 Hilltop Rd., Orono. Use this registration link to spend the day learning with Josie Cameron.

January 15, 2025, 8 a.m.-noon: “Integrating Literacy through Applied Science” with Katie Coppens at the Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Use this registration link to spend the day learning with Katie Coppens.