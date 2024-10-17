2024 Hunting Outlook: Elk

Overall hunter numbers were practically identical to the previous year’s hunter effort. Additionally, general season hunter success was right in line with previous years (17%), while controlled hunt success dropped substantially from an average of 41% over the previous five years to 23% last year.

Elk populations tend to swing less dramatically than deer, and elk numbers have been relatively consistent in past years. So, what might’ve caused the decline?

It’s difficult to prove exactly what caused the drop, but Boudreau believes seasonal elk distribution during hunting season may have contributed.

“We had a lot of elk stay in their high-country summer ranges longer than usual, and that made them less accessible to hunters, especially hunters with controlled hunt tags limited to a specific area. Elk were not being in those traditional hunting areas likely reduced overall harvest,” Boudreau said.

What to expect heading into this season

Hunters will see similar—if not better—elk populations this fall. Harvests should be at or above the 10-year average, which continues to be at a near-record number.

While that’s all good news, hunters are reminded that elk are highly nomadic, and there are no guarantees they will be where in the same places they were in the past. Hunters need to be diligent at finding areas where elk want to be, and not dwell in areas without fresh sign of elk in the area.

Be sure to review opening and closing dates to elk seasons by reviewing the 2024 Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.