How Changes to the Thrifty Food Plan Have Affected Labor Force Participation

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington asked CBO to indicate whether the 2021 increase in the value of the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), which increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, had a positive or negative impact on labor force participation. In CBO’s assessment, the TFP increase likely reduced the fraction of people participating in the labor force as a response to the higher transfer income that people received when not working. The reduction in labor supply is likely concentrated among the minority of SNAP recipients who are of working age. The agency has not quantified the size of that effect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.