Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala gives feedback to forest village communities in George following his visit in March 2024

Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will on Saturday, 19 October, be giving an update including work opportunities created, to the forest village communities in George in the Western Cape.

In March, Deputy Minister Zikalala visited these communities occupying remote government land under the custodianship of DPWI. They had been facing challenges of having limited basic services such as water, road infrastructure, economic activities and aging and unmaintained infrastructure.

Since Zikalala’s visit in March 2024, over 120 EPWP work opportunities have been created for the communities with plans to create more in the future. The villages were informally established and mostly situated in remote areas, far away from the urban edge. Some of the challenges faced by the communities is that there was no formal township established and properties could not be transferred to occupants.

Deputy Minister Zikalala will be joined by the Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers, officials from the George municipality and other government departments.

Media is invited to be part of this discussions.

Details:

Date: 19 October 2024

Venue: Conville Community Hall, 20 Pienaar Street, George

Time: 10h00

Contact:

Bukiwe Cimela

Cell: 076 420 8184