ADOT: SR 89A rockfall mitigation work in Oak Creek Canyon finished

FLAGSTAFF – A series of highway improvement projects which included rockfall mitigation in the area of the State Route 89A switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona has been completed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic restrictions south of the SR 89A Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook have been lifted.

Three ADOT projects allowed crews to remove loose material and stabilize a cliff face along the switchbacks where a rockslide occurred in March 2023, as well as remove a large rock overhang just north of the city of Sedona. The SR 89A Pumphouse Wash Bridge near the switchbacks was improved and ADOT’s team has now finished an erosion and sediment control project.

That recently completed project included the installation of a new pipeline to direct storm runoff away from the switchbacks area cliff face and into an improved culvert that carries the water toward Oak Creek. Construction contracts for the three projects totaled $11.1 million.

ADOT and its project team collaborated with local and regional safety agencies to maintain emergency vehicle access and be prepared for events, including wildfires, that might require a response.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.