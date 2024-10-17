Minister Dion George: Report back to the pre-CoP29 plenary

COP President Designate, Colleagues and friends,

I am happy to share this report on behalf of Minister Sandvik and myself.

First, I would like to congratulate the Parties for frank and open discussions that we held.

Ministers put away their prepared speeches and spoke frank and honestly

Minister Sandvik and myself were asked by the In-Coming CoP29 to consult Parties on the following two questions:

a) What elements of an implementable outcomes do you expect to be part of an overall package on mitigation at CoP29?

b) How can we harness the results from relevant work to shape the mitigation outcome at COP 29?

I will now share general high-level summary of the discussions from the three rooms:

Political messages that encourages ambitious mitigation targets and their implementation building on the UAE consensus.

Many Parties emphasized the importance of focusing the attention at CoP29 towards implementating the collective outcomes from COP 28 rather than formulating new targets.

Some indicated that the political messages should be framed in a cover decision at the CoP.

On the Mitigation Work Program and Mandates:

Making progress on the mitigation work program came in all the rooms.

Many also shared a sense of urgency to get the mitigation work program in to a space where it can serve as a platform for Parties to share and learn from each other in order to achieve its purpose.

Many Emphasizes the importance of adhering to mandates of the MWP and enhancing mitigation efforts and as reflected in the discussions in Bonn in June, also here in Baku some expressed concerns that the GST outcomes on mitigation were raised in the program while others highlighted the need for the GST to be followed up in all rooms in a relevant manner.

Further on the Mitigation Work Program:

Some pointed out the tension between the desire for collaborative work and the current structure of the mitigation work program.

The need for broader discussions on collaboration and investment is highlighted, with a focus on combining efforts to achieve collective goals.

Some highlighted the existing tensions and the need for a more inclusive approach to achieve true collaboration.

The importance of having formal meetings and discussions to address these challenges was emphasized.

On the Global Stocktake and Implementation:

Many stressed the importance of increasing mitigation efforts and integrating global stocktake in our decision-making.

The need to close the gap between decision-making and implementation is highlighted, many with a focus on international financial architecture and means of implementation.

On the NDC Alignment:

Many emphasized the importance of setting NDCs aligned with 1.5 degrees and the role of COP 30 in discussing new NDCs and how we will progress on implementing them.

The need for strong signals to the international community.

Discusses the importance of COP 30 as a space for adapting to the changing climate and discussing NDCs.

The potential for collective movement and the role of the mitigation work program in achieving these goals are emphasized.

On Energy Transition and Financial Resources:

Some emphasized the importance of energy transition and the need to promote low-emission technologies.

The role of traditional fuels in reducing global emissions and the need for financial resources to support this transition were highlighted.

The importance of the mitigation work program in facilitating the achievement energy transition goals was emphasized.

On Implementation and Tracking Progress:

Many emphasized the importance of tracking progress and showing individual and collective contributions to implementing the GST decision.

The role of existing programs like the mitigation work program and the need for using other reports to reflect progress are highlighted.

Important to reflect key recommendations from reports and taking action to implement the mitigation section of the GST.

The potential for the mitigation work program to provide valuable information and support for energy transition efforts is emphasized.

Other Key messages:

The need for alignment with technology, especially in hard-to-abate sectors, and the importance of signals and political dialog are highlighted.

acknowledges the fundamental tensions and opportunities and the importance of talking to each other.

Strengthen the technical nature of the Mitigation Work Program dialogues, focusing on the exchange of real domestic issues, challenges, and best practices, rather than political negotiations.

Clarify the scope and purpose of the UAE Dialogue, ensuring it complements existing processes.

I thank you.

For media enquiries, contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Mobile: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za